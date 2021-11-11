The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals You Can Shop on Target, Williams Sonoma, and More
The holiday season is right around the corner, and that means it's time to gear up for all of the epic sales that come with it—starting with Black Friday. In the past, the savings event consisted of camping outside of your favorite store in hopes of discovering impressive deals at the stroke of midnight. But now, you can start shopping ahead of the crowds and from the comfort of your home.
This year, Target, Williams Sonoma, Nordstrom, Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, and more of our favorite stores are treating shoppers to hundreds of deals across their kitchen offerings. From buzzworthy appliances to high-performance cookware, you can expect to save up to 50 percent with these Black Friday kitchen discounts.
Here are 17 of the best Black Friday deals on kitchen items:
- Le Creuset 8-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $300 (originally $440); williams-sonoma.com
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $200 (originally $300); amazon.com
- Our Place Always Pan, $99 (originally $145); fromourplace.com
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Meal Prep Containers, $30 (originally $33); amazon.com
- Zwilling Gourmet 7-Piece Knife Set, $170 (originally $390); williams-sonoma.com
- Ninja BL610 Professional 1000W Blender, $80 (originally $125); macys.com
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $350 (originally $430); kitchenaid.com
- All-Clad Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $80 (originally $150); nordstrom.com
- Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker, $143 (originally $365); wayfair.com
- Instant Pot Duo Plus Pressure Cooker, $80 (originally $140); amazon.com
- Power XL 5-Quart Vortex Air Fryer, $49 (originally $120); bedbathandbeyond.com
- Calphalon Simply Pots and Pans 10-Piece Set, $130 (originally $250); amazon.com
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $40 (originally $55); target.com
- Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Ceramic-Coated Color Knife Set, $15 (originally $30); target.com
- Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum, $300 (originally $400); walmart.com
- iRobot Roomba i4+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $400 (originally $650); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set, $50 (originally $67); amazon.com
Some of the biggest markdowns include 49 percent off of KitchenAid Stand Mixers, which can be found on Target, as well as Williams Sonoma's 30 percent off deals on Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Ovens. The social media-favorite Our Place Always Pan has also been discounted, and shoppers can save $45 on the 9-in-1 pan. Over in appliances, you can save on top-rated PowerXL air fryers and Ninja blenders. There are also deals on kitchen essentials like Rubbermaid meal prep containers and Zwilling Gourmet Knife Sets, which are up to 50 percent off on Amazon.com and Williams-Sonoma.com, respectively.
For many, Black Friday is a designated day for holiday shopping. These deals are the perfect opportunity to find presents for the cooking enthusiasts in your life. If you have a loved one on your list who enjoys baking, then you won't want to miss Target's 27 percent off markdown on the KitchenAid Hand Mixer. There are also plenty of deals on cleaning essentials, cookware, and kitchen accessories, which we think will make excellent gift ideas.
With such dramatic price cuts across the board, we can't help but check out deals outside of the kitchen. You can save hundreds on popular items from home and lifestyle brands, like best-selling vacuum and floor cleaners from iRobot, Shark, and Dyson. In fact, Nordstrom, Amazon, Target, and Walmart are hosting deals on their fashion and beauty offerings, which means savings on must-haves like cozy sweaters, luxury sleepwear, and celebrity-loved skincare and makeup products. These can also serve as gifting inspiration, or you can stock up on these amazing products for yourself.
Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday deals that thousands of shoppers have their eyes on. Hurry, they won't stay in stock for long.
