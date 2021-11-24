These Are the 8 Things I'm Buying Myself This Black Friday For Better Sleep

An alarm clock might sound like an odd purchase for someone trying to get more sleep but hear me out. I've had my eye on this Hatch alarm clock forever. And it's so much more than just an alarm clock. It's also a sound machine, and offers over 30 different nature sounds and white noise to drown out distractions and help you get your best sleep. It also offers mediations and sleep stories to calm your mind, which I'm really excited to try out. The light doubles as a soft reading light (without irritating blue hues) and a sunrise alarm, meaning it slowly gets brighter (mimicking the sunrise), so you can wake up in a more relaxed manner, rather than from a loud alarm sound. The reason I hadn't bought one yet is because I couldn't justify spending $130 on an alarm clock. But now that it's on sale for $30 off, I feel better about the price. And I have a feeling it'll be worth it!