These Are the 8 Things I'm Buying Myself This Black Friday For Better Sleep
A bad night's sleep is the worst. And it doesn't just interfere with next-day productivity levels. After consecutive nights of bad sleep, it can start to take an even more severe toll on your health, impacting things like immunity and mental health. Lately, I've been struggling with both falling asleep and staying asleep throughout the night and I'm over it. I'm avoiding caffeine in the afternoons and have been reading before bed, rather than playing on my phone, among other sleep-inducing habits, but I'm still not seeing the restful results I want. So, I'm taking advantage of all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales going on right now and buying some items I hope will help. Here are the 8 things I'm buying myself for better sleep. And the best part is they're already all on sale, so I don't have to wait to buy them!
1. This silky pajama set
I've been sleeping in the same old t-shirts for years and they no longer have the soft, cozy feel they once did. So, I'm treating myself to this adorable new set. The silky lightweight material looks so cozy and I love the star-and-moon pattern. I'm going with the button-down top and shorts combo, but if you prefer pants, they have those, too.
2. This aromatherapy eye pillow
I used to have this exact eye pillow but I accidentally left it at a hotel on a past trip, so I'm buying it again! I like to use this eye pillow to help me fall asleep. The weight of the pillow is super soothing on tired eyes and it helps to block out any light that may keep me from drifting off. Plus, the lavender scent is very relaxing. I've used eye masks in the past that velcro around my head and while they do help me fall asleep, I always end up ripping it off in the middle of the night. Personally, I like that this aromatherapy eye pillow will simply slip off my eyes once I'm asleep and/or turn over. At just $15, this is an affordable find.
3. This aromatherapy pillow spray
Another favorite product of mine (as well as a few other editors on the team) is this aromatherapy pillow spray. The soothing lavender scent helps me get into a more relaxed mindset, which helps make falling asleep easier.
4. This cozy fleece blanket
Our bedroom gets really chilly in the winter and my husband is notorious for stealing the sheets, which means I'm left freezing—and wide awake because of it. This cozy fleece blanket will come in handy on those cold nights. I'll keep it on my side of the bed, so I can quickly grab it rather than play tug-of-war with my husband. I might even buy a second one to cuddle-up with on the couch in the evenings! Click the coupon button to get an extra 10% off.
5. This memory foam mattress topper
Anyone else have a partner who refuses to get a new mattress? My husband is attached to our mattress, whereas I am not. It's too stiff for me and the current cotton mattress topper we have on it right now gets all bunched up and lumpy. Read: not comfortable at all. As a compromise, we're going to buy this memory foam mattress topper. It's four inches thick, which should provide plenty of softness, and it has great reviews online. And thanks to the sale, it's a decent price. A queen size is listed as $179.99 but when you click the coupon button, you get an extra 30% off.
6. This set of cozy socks
I can't sleep if my feet are cold, and believe it or not, there's actually research that suggest people who wear socks to bed tend to fall asleep faster. I'm picky about the socks I wear to bed and I only have a pair or two that I like right now, so I'm going to treat myself to some cozy new socks while they're on sale. This 3-pack of plush, fuzzy socks is just $12. Side note: they make great stocking stuffers, too!
7. This hydrating humidifier
Our old humidifier died at the end of last winter and I didn't bother to buy another one right away. But without one, I've really been feeling the negative effects of the dry air lately. I've been waking up in the middle of the night with a dry throat and nose and end up coughing enough to wake up my husband, too. And that dryness seems to persist throughout the day, no matter how much water I drink! So, I'll be buying this simple, yet effective humidifier.
8. This sound machine/sunrise alarm clock combo
An alarm clock might sound like an odd purchase for someone trying to get more sleep but hear me out. I've had my eye on this Hatch alarm clock forever. And it's so much more than just an alarm clock. It's also a sound machine, and offers over 30 different nature sounds and white noise to drown out distractions and help you get your best sleep. It also offers mediations and sleep stories to calm your mind, which I'm really excited to try out. The light doubles as a soft reading light (without irritating blue hues) and a sunrise alarm, meaning it slowly gets brighter (mimicking the sunrise), so you can wake up in a more relaxed manner, rather than from a loud alarm sound. The reason I hadn't bought one yet is because I couldn't justify spending $130 on an alarm clock. But now that it's on sale for $30 off, I feel better about the price. And I have a feeling it'll be worth it!
