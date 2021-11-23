These Are the 11 Best Deals on Cast Iron We Found This Black Friday—Including Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge

We probably don't have to tell you just how much we love cast-iron cookware—once you've picked up a dependable skillet or Dutch oven, it's hard not to reach for that even-heating, oven-safe pot or pan every time you're in the kitchen. Cast iron is one of the easiest ways to take a dish from the stovetop to the oven, and with cookware as pretty as Le Creuset and Staub, you can even haul those dishes to the table to serve from.