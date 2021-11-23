These Are the 11 Best Deals on Cast Iron We Found This Black Friday—Including Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge
We probably don't have to tell you just how much we love cast-iron cookware—once you've picked up a dependable skillet or Dutch oven, it's hard not to reach for that even-heating, oven-safe pot or pan every time you're in the kitchen. Cast iron is one of the easiest ways to take a dish from the stovetop to the oven, and with cookware as pretty as Le Creuset and Staub, you can even haul those dishes to the table to serve from.
But cast iron, and especially the coveted enameled cast iron, can be pretty expensive. These deals will help you bring some big-ticket items into your kitchen for less than half the price, or give a gift that might otherwise be way too expensive. Whether you know some newlyweds who could use an heirloom-quality skillet or have a friend who dreams of owning a technicolor Dutch oven, there's a great buy for you.
If you're looking to spend less than $100, you could go for the Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven (buy it: $80, was $115; Amazon). Reviewers say this budget-friendly pot will "be your best friend for life," and while it's much cheaper than a Le Creuset, it's just as sturdy. (Our editors—including those in our test kitchen—also swear by this one.) For a classic gift you can pair with a copy of your favorite cornbread recipe, this Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet (buy it: $18, was $27; Amazon) is another great choice—just be sure to include a silicone handle cover for safe handling.
There are plenty of glamorous Dutch ovens on sale, including the classic Staub 5-Quart Round Enameled Cast-Iron Cocotte (buy it: $200, was $500; Zwilling), which is more than 50% off for the holidays. It would make a perfect gift for the home cook in your life who loves trying a little bit of everything, since this cocotte is perfect for baking bread, braising meats, making casseroles or simmering soups. And with a gorgeous, colorful finish, it's sure to become a regular presence on the stovetop.
For classic Le Creuset lovers, there are a few sizes on sale this Black Friday, including the Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Essential Oven (buy it: $180, was $300; Williams Sonoma). That size is sure to appeal to those cooking for just one or two, and reviewers say it's easy to clean and totally versatile.
No matter what you pick up this Black Friday, you have your pick of tons of irresistible kitchen deals—read on for the best of the best on cast-iron cookware.
The Best Deals on Dutch Ovens
Buy it: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, $80, was $115; Amazon
Buy it: Staub 4-Quart Round Enameled Cast-Iron Round Cocotte with Glass Lid, $130, was $386; Zwilling
Buy it: Staub 5-Quart Round Enameled Cast-Iron Cocotte, $200, was $500; Zwilling
Buy it: Staub 12-Inch Enameled Cast-Iron Braiser with Glass Lid, $150, was $371; Zwilling
Buy it: Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Essential Oven, $180, was $300; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Le Creuset 2.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Signature French Oven, $130, was $250; Williams Sonoma
Buy it: Le Creuset 8-Quart Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven, $300, was $440; Williams Sonoma
The Best Deals on Skillets
Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet, $18, was $27; Amazon
Buy it: Staub 11-Inch Enameled Cast-Iron Deep Skillet, $150, was $314; Zwilling
The Best Deals on Griddles and Grill Pans
Buy it: Lodge 16.75-Inch Reversible Cast-Iron Grill Pan and Griddle, $30, was $60; Amazon
Buy it: Staub 10-Inch Round Double-Handle Pure Grill, $100, was $160; Food52