The Royal Family Just Shared Its Traditional Christmas Pudding Recipe

The recipe from the royal family makes two puddings weighing about 1 kilogram each, but you may need to make sure you have all the right equipment before you start on this treat. The puddings steam in pudding basins, which are basically oven-safe mixing bowls. You can find pudding basins that will give your pudding that iconic conical shape on Amazon, like this Muldale basin (buy it: $20) that doubles as a sturdy mixing bowl in the off season. You'll also want to make sure you have a pot large enough to hold two pudding basins, unless you want to steam them one at a time. A wide Dutch oven, like Le Creuset's 8-Quart Oval Dutch Oven (buy it: $300, was $440, Le Creuset), which is on sale for Black Friday. Or you could try using a slow cooker, like this Hamilton Beach 5-quart version (buy it: $15, was $20), which is included in Target's Black Friday sale.