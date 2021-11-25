I Use These 6 Items Every Day—and They're All on Sale Right Now
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
One of the cool parts about working at EatingWell is that I get to test and write about the latest and greatest items—from beautiful cookware to healthy snacks. So when Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around, I'm always on the lookout for sales on the items I love and use the most. These six items are all on sale right now—and they'd make perfect holiday gifts.
Silicone Spatula
I love silicone spatulas, and I have at least five different ones in my collection. From scraping the last of the nut butter out of the jar to folding batter to sautéing veggies, silicone spatulas are one of the most versatile (and well-loved) items in my kitchen. While I don't have this exact design, I think the mushroom print is super cute—and it's nearly 30% off right now. It would make a super cute stocking stuffer for the home cook in your life.
Kuhn Rikon Pan
I use the New Life Frying Pan from Kuhn Rikon every single day. This 100% recycled aluminum pan is seriously my favorite piece of cookware right now because it's completely nonstick (read: I don't have to use as much butter or oil). Plus, I can fry eggs or cook flaky fish with zero sticking, and the pan heats like a dream on any type of cooktop (it's also oven-safe up to 464℉). Though the pan is safe to use in the dishwasher, I almost never need to put it in since most food residue wipes away easily with some soap and water. The pan also comes with a lifetime guarantee and it's 30% off right now when you enter the code "BF30" at checkout. Need I say more?!
White Kitchen Towels
Ina Garten and I have the same favorite white kitchen towels (excuse me while I go pat myself on the back for having something in common with The Barefoot Contessa). My husband and I registered for these towels at our wedding, and I'm so glad we did because I use them daily. They've helped me cut down on paper towels, and they're ideal for cleaning up cooking spills or wiping down countertops. I love the white ones because they wash like a dream—and I can bleach them whenever I've made a real mess.
Canopy Humidifier
In the winter, my skin gets incredibly dry and lizard-like. I've been using a humidifier from Canopy to help my bedroom become less like an arid desert and more like a skin-supporting tropical oasis. I like this model because it hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet, runs for up to 36 hours and continues running until the unit is completely dry (since no water is left behind, it's practically mold-proof). Plus, it's safe to put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. This kit comes with a humidifier, four replacement filters and a Sanctuary Aroma Kit (just place the aromatherapy pucks on top of the humidifier for a spa-like scent in your room). Right now, the kit is over $60 off—a total steal.
Nespresso Coffee Maker
I talk about my Nespresso machine all of the time (and to anyone who will listen). I've gotten no less than five loved ones to hop on the Nespresso train, and now they all love their coffee makers as much as I do. It's rare when these machines go on sale—and a 25% off discount almost never happens. My favorite machine (the Vertuo with Aeroccino by De'Longhi) is currently $65 off and comes with a frother to make hot or cold milk foam. If you prefer a more eco-friendly option, the Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino is made with 54% recycled materials and is also discounted by 25% right now. This would make an amazing holiday gift for the coffee lover in your life (or a little treat yo'self present … I won't judge).
Wellness Mat
If you're on your feet in the kitchen (or just really love to be barefoot like me), you need a Wellness Mat. I've wrote about how much I love my anti-fatigue mat before, since it's cushy, absorbs shock and helps relieve my back pain. Treat yourself in the new year with one of these Wellness Mats—they come in two sizes and four colors, and they're 20% off right now.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.