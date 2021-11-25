I Use These 6 Items Every Day—and They're All on Sale Right Now

I talk about my Nespresso machine all of the time (and to anyone who will listen). I've gotten no less than five loved ones to hop on the Nespresso train, and now they all love their coffee makers as much as I do. It's rare when these machines go on sale—and a 25% off discount almost never happens. My favorite machine (the Vertuo with Aeroccino by De'Longhi) is currently $65 off and comes with a frother to make hot or cold milk foam. If you prefer a more eco-friendly option, the Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino is made with 54% recycled materials and is also discounted by 25% right now. This would make an amazing holiday gift for the coffee lover in your life (or a little treat yo'self present … I won't judge).