5 Julia Child-Approved Kitchen Tools That Are on Sale for Black Friday

As with the mortar and pestle, you're not likely to duplicate Child's exact mix of copper pots and pans. One Smithsonian curator says Child bought much of her collection from the French retailer E. Dehillerin. If you don't have a Parisian shopping trip in the budget but still want to splurge on even-cooking copper cookware, you might consider the Williams Sonoma Thermo-Clad Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set (buy it: $1,400, was $2,145; Williams Sonoma), which has racked up rave reviews from home cooks. "I've had this set for over 17 years," a review reads. "I purchased them knowing I'd never need to replace them and that they would likely be an heirloom collection. They are well loved and used daily."