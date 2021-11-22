Joanna Gaines' Stunning KitchenAid Mixer Is $80 off Right Now

From mixing cookie dough to making homemade pasta, KitchenAid stand mixers are absolute workhorses in the kitchen. While they can be pricey (some run over $500), they're a solid investment and will take some of the heavy lifting out of food prep. But if you've been eyeing a KitchenAid mixer for the holiday season, you know it can be tough to nail down exactly which color you want. Sure, you could opt for a clean white one or a matte black option to keep things neutral and classic. Or you could take a page out of Joanna Gaines' book and buy one in a deep teal shade to add some color to your kitchen.