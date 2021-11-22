Joanna Gaines' Stunning KitchenAid Mixer Is $80 off Right Now
From mixing cookie dough to making homemade pasta, KitchenAid stand mixers are absolute workhorses in the kitchen. While they can be pricey (some run over $500), they're a solid investment and will take some of the heavy lifting out of food prep. But if you've been eyeing a KitchenAid mixer for the holiday season, you know it can be tough to nail down exactly which color you want. Sure, you could opt for a clean white one or a matte black option to keep things neutral and classic. Or you could take a page out of Joanna Gaines' book and buy one in a deep teal shade to add some color to your kitchen.
Joanna Gaines designed this mixer in collaboration with KitchenAid for her Hearth & Hand line at Target last year. She said on Facebook, "I love the color of this custom KitchenAid mixer so much, I may have painted my kitchen cabinets this color too." (You can see Gaines' teal cabinets inspired by the mixer in this Instagram video!)
Gaines' KitchenAid mixer is absolutely stunning—and almost never goes on sale. But it's a whopping $80 off for Black Friday (originally $429.99, it's currently discounted to $349.99). So if you've been eyeing this color or need an amazing holiday gift for the home cook in your life, now's the time to buy it. Whether you're making up to nine dozen (!!!) cookies or shredding meat for tacos, this 5-quart, 10-speed mixer can handle the job. Bonus: It has a dishwasher-safe bowl for easy cleanup, a pouring shield to protect your countertops and comes with three attachments (a flat beater, wire whisk and dough hook). We know any Fixer Upper fan or home cook would be thrilled to receive this gift. (Buy it: $349.99 at Target)