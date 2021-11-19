Ree Drummond's Favorite Knife Is Over $70 off for Black Friday
Ree Drummond knows her way around a kitchen—and part of being a great cook is having the right tools for the job. The Pioneer Woman host recently told EatingWell about a few favorite kitchen items she can't live without—including a nakiri-style knife that's her "go-to piece of cutlery." In a blog post on The Pioneer Woman, Drummond specifically calls out Wüsthof's nakiri knife. She says, "A good knife is essential in the kitchen, and this one's my favorite. It makes my heart go pitter-pat."
Wüsthof sells several types of nakiri knives in varying price ranges (their classic line is their most expensive, while their gourmet line is a bit more affordable). Though Ree doesn't mention which Wüsthof line she prefers, we can tell by the image in her blog post that she likely uses a nakiri knife with a 7-inch blade. And luckily, Williams Sonoma has one on sale for Black Friday right now—the knife was originally $212, but it's deeply discounted at $139.95 (that's over $70 off!).
Though we acknowledge that $140 is still a lot to spend on a knife, this one is a kitchen workhorse that'll last you for years to come. (Ina Garten and I are both also fans of Wusthof's knives!) According to the product description, Wüsthof's nakiri knife is ideal for cutting vegetables—from ripe summer tomatoes to hearty winter squash. Plus, the slender cleaver-shaped blade is designed to slice, chop and scoop foods from your cutting board into your bowl or pan (read: it's perfect for meal prep). The high-carbon steel resists stains and corrosion, and the hollow-edge depressions reduce friction and sticking. You can see Ree using her nakiri knife to seamlessly chop fresh herbs in her pimento cheese recipe video on Instagram.
Not ready to commit to a $140 knife? Ree is such a fan of this style of knife, she created an $18 set for Walmart that includes both a nakiri and chef's knife (the set comes in four colors: teal, linen, floral and red). Whether you opt for the Wüsthof version or the Walmart one, you're sure to add a winner to your knife collection. Happy chopping!