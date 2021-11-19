Ree Drummond's Favorite Knife Is Over $70 off for Black Friday

Though we acknowledge that $140 is still a lot to spend on a knife, this one is a kitchen workhorse that'll last you for years to come. (Ina Garten and I are both also fans of Wusthof's knives!) According to the product description, Wüsthof's nakiri knife is ideal for cutting vegetables—from ripe summer tomatoes to hearty winter squash. Plus, the slender cleaver-shaped blade is designed to slice, chop and scoop foods from your cutting board into your bowl or pan (read: it's perfect for meal prep). The high-carbon steel resists stains and corrosion, and the hollow-edge depressions reduce friction and sticking. You can see Ree using her nakiri knife to seamlessly chop fresh herbs in her pimento cheese recipe video on Instagram.