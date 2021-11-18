Drew Barrymore Just Released 3 New Kitchen Items—and They'd Make Perfect Holiday Gifts

Barrymore's new griddle is designed to work on the countertop, allowing you to save space on the stove for other items. Plus, if there are any kids who want to help in the kitchen, the griddle is safer as there's no open flame to worry about. Barrymore, who has two daughters, said the griddle would be perfect for making egg-in-a-hole, and you can have your kids help crack the eggs! You could also use the griddle for pancakes, bacon and other breakfast staples.