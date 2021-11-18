I'm Giving These 7 Self-Care Items as Holiday Gifts—and They're All Under $100
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
It's so important to practice self-care—especially during the hectic holiday season. Whether you go for a walk outside with your dog or take a hot bubble bath, it's important to make time for yourself since a buildup of stress can actually harm your overall health and wellbeing. I love to give self-care gifts to my friends and family, since everyone deserves a little extra R&R (especially after the last two years!). Here are some of the things I'll be gifting to loved ones this year. Bonus: they're all under $100, and several are even on sale right now!
Best Self-Care Gifts Under $100
L'Occitane Hand Cream
L'Occitane hand cream has a cult following for good reason—it's incredibly nourishing without being greasy. Keep your hands protected from the dry winter air with this shea butter-based hand cream. You can't go wrong with any of L'Occitane's scents, but the Winter Walk Light Hand Cream is my favorite right now. It has notes of fig, mandarin and soft musk, and smells like an absolute dream. It would make the perfect stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift. FYI, most of L'Occitane's items will be 20% from 11/24-11/28. I'll be stocking up on this Shea gift set and Néroli & Orchidée Eau Intense travel set while they're on sale!
Ettitude Waffle Bathrobe
This waffle bath robe is ultra cozy, but still light enough that you won't break into a sweat while blow-drying your hair. Since it's made of 100% bamboo, it's breathable, moisture-wicking and feels incredible on your skin. This would be the perfect gift for the person who needs a little extra R&R (it's A-OK if that person is you). Plus, all of the colors are currently discounted by 20% or more!
Wildflower CBD Cool Stick
CBD is everywhere right now, but it can be hard to know what's legit (especially since it's not currently regulated by the FDA). To ensure you're getting the real deal, look for brands that are tested by third-party labs, like Wildflower. I'm a big fan of Wildflower's cooling stick since it has 300 mg of CBD to help ease my pain and inflammation after a tough workout or a long day hunched at my desk. My mom has arthritis, so I'll definitely be putting one of these cooling sticks in her stocking this year.
Barr & Co Holiday Candle
I love a good holiday candle, but I'm not a big fan of the ones that smell like overly sweet food (honestly, those cinnamon roll candles just make me hungry). This candle from Barr & Co. smells like apple cider, cloves and cinnamon—it's a perfect scent for the holiday season! I think this candle would make a perfect hostess gift. The scent also comes in a diffuser, so you can gift them separately or as a set.
Aromatherapy Body Patches
I was a little skeptical when I read about these aromatherapy body patches, but after trying them out, I can honestly say they're worth the hype. They're small patches you stick on your skin that diffuse essential oil blends over several hours. While I could definitely smell the essential oils, they were pleasant and not at all overpowering. Choose from sets such as "Get Up and Go," "Serenity," "Be Well," or "Self-Care" (each kit comes with eight tabs). These would make a super cute stocking stuffer for the essential oil lover in your life.
Osea Body Oil
I have the world's driest skin (especially during the winter months), so I'm always on the lookout for products that can keep my skin hydrated all day. This seaweed-infused body oil was recommended to me by a friend, and now I'll never be without it again. Though it's a bit of a splurge at $48, it makes my skin feel supple and look glowy—without being greasy. Plus, the delicate grapefruit, lime and cypress scent makes me feel like I'm at a spa. Give this body oil to your BFF for a treat they'll love.
Osmosis Cranberry, Sage and Aloe Mask Trio
The beauty lover in your life would be thrilled to receive this mask trio as a gift. The three masks are designed to work together for the ultimate at-home spa experience. The Cranberry Enzyme Mask gently exfoliates and sloughs off dead winter skin, while the Sage Herbal Mask Treatment soothes skin and the Aloe Firming Gel Mask restores and tightens skin. Bonus: the set is originally $90, but is on sale for $60 right now!
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.
- I'm Giving These 7 Self-Care Items as Holiday Gifts—and They're All Under $100
- I'm Snagging These 3 Kitchen Items for Thanksgiving While They're Still on Sale
- 4 Gifts from Small Businesses I'll Be Giving Everyone This Year
- I'm Buying These 3 Things to Make Thanksgiving Feel a Little Fancier—and They're All Under $20