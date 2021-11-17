The 9 Best Wines Under $15 in 2021, According to Wine Lovers
If you're eager to get the party started this holiday season *and* stay on track with your budget, these wines are here to save the day. Vivino—a wine website that rounds up pairings, reviews and regional explainers—just announced their 2021 Community Awards, which rank all of the wines on their website based on consumer reviews from around the United States. On the main page, you'll find the best 20 wines rounded up by type or price—so if you're looking for a few to add to your bucket list, there's a list for that, too.
We combed through the site's top 20 wines under $20 to find the most affordable bottles, from dry whites to sweet moscatos. You can find most of these bottles from online retailers or just keep an eye out for them the next time you're browsing in the store. Pick up a bottle or two and get ready for your tastiest, most affordable holiday season yet.
Caposaldo Moscato N.V.
This bottle of Italian bubbly can be hard to track down, but these reviews make the hunt for this elusive blue bottle seem well worth it—this wine is among the top 1% of all wines on Vivino. One reviewer says this moscato is a "pale peach color" with "notes of peach, watermelon, mint and honeysuckle," making it a perfect choice for those who prefer an especially fruity, sweet sparkling wine. Look for it at your local store or favorite online wine retailer, where prices start at around $8.99.
Bartenura Moscato d'Asti 2019
Reviewers say a glass of this moscato is nice and gentle—not too fizzy—and sure to win over those who love the flavors of peach, lychee and apricot. Each bottle costs just $13, and you can pick up a pack of six from Vivino.
Liquid Geography Rosado 2020
All of the profits from sales of this pretty rosé goes to three charities: The TJ Martell Foundation for cancer research, The South Bronx Educational Foundation and Wheeling Forward, which provides support to people who recently developed disabilities. This Spanish wine is "not the average rosé," one reviewer says. Another describes its flavor as floral, with "strawberry on the initial taste followed by caramelized honey." Pick up a bottle for $14 from Vivino.
Barker's Marque Three Brooms Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2020
If you're more of a white wine fan, consider this dry sauvignon blanc from New Zealand. According to Vivino, similar wines typically cost 79% more, so you know you're scooping up a steal of a deal with this bottle. One reviewer says this bottle is "cleansing without being tart," while another praises its "nice medley of grapefruit, peach, lime and apple." Try the 2019 version of this refresher for $14 from Total Wine.
Saracco Moscato d'Asti 2019
While the 2019 vintage may be out of stock right now, you can try out a 2020 bottle of this moscato for $15. One reviewer calls out notes of "honey, pear and apple" in this wine that pairs well with "grilled pineapple and vanilla ice cream"—yum! You could duplicate that treat indoors with our Roasted Pineapple recipe, or have a glass for dessert after making our Huli Huli Chicken with Pineapple-Ginger Sauce.
Union Sacré Belle de Nuit Gewürztraminer 2019
Vivino suggests pairing this white wine with your favorite pork, poultry or salmon dish—we're fans of serving it alongside our Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken. The wine "tasted like biting into a juicy grapefruit," one reviewer writes. "It was great chilled as well as warmed up, which I think is always great when it comes to [a] white/rosé." You can try a 2020 bottle of this California wine from the Santa Lucia Highlands for $15 on Vivino.
Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti N.V.
This $12 moscato has more than 1,500 five-star reviews, so you know it tastes as good as it looks. This gently bubbly wine is fruity and a little earthy—reviewers call out notes of honey, ginger, apple and peach—and Vivino recommends pairing it with your favorite fruity desserts. Reviewers say you're likely to find it on the aisles of your go-to grocery store, including Costco, so scoop up a bottle when you see it.
Italo Cescon Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio
If you love a wine with just a hint of citrus, this may be the one for you. This pinot grigio from Northern Italy is balanced and dry, and one reviewer says that on thirsty summer days, this is the kind of refreshing beverage that "may go down like water." Try serving it alongside your favorite veggie or seafood dish, like our simple Scallops with Radicchio-Apple Slaw, and look for a retailer near you with Wine Searcher's online store browser.
The Seeker Sauvignon Blanc 2020
This super-dry white wine is about three times less expensive than its peers, according to Vivino, but reviewers say you won't taste the difference. This bottle from New Zealand is typically around $13, and you can buy a bottle from Total Wine for just $14. Vivino suggests serving a glass of this wine with goat cheese and vegetarian dishes, so it would be perfect with some of our Thanksgiving sides, like Beet & Goat Cheese Salad and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate.