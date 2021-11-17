The 9 Best Wines Under $15 in 2021, According to Wine Lovers

If you're eager to get the party started this holiday season *and* stay on track with your budget, these wines are here to save the day. Vivino—a wine website that rounds up pairings, reviews and regional explainers—just announced their 2021 Community Awards, which rank all of the wines on their website based on consumer reviews from around the United States. On the main page, you'll find the best 20 wines rounded up by type or price—so if you're looking for a few to add to your bucket list, there's a list for that, too.