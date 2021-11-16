Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Here's What You Should Buy
It really is the most wonderful time of the year—especially if you're someone who delights in online shopping. Lots of retailers are already bringing out the Black Friday sales, including The Home Depot, Nordstrom and Amazon. Now Williams Sonoma, home to just about all of our favorite kitchen brands, is joining the pack with a massive selection of early Black Friday deals on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more.
You're sure to find some perfect holiday gifts in this mix of cast-iron, nonstick and stainless steel cookware, like the Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Essential Oven (buy it: $180, was $300). This technicolor pot is so sturdy, it's literally guaranteed to last a lifetime. Pick one up for folks who love to spend their free time by the stove—or those who take pride in having an especially beautiful kitchen.
For those who feed a crowd, consider the Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Deep Oven (buy it: from $200, was $468), which has been slashed down to more than 50% off. The deep oven has a 5-quart capacity and is oven-safe up to 500°F, so you can braise meat, simmer soup or even bake a casserole in this versatile piece. You might even be able to order it for store pickup, depending on your location, so you can have it in time for Thanksgiving.
Buy it: Staub Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, from $200, was $468; Williams Sonoma
Store pickup may especially appeal if you've been meaning to replace your roasting pan—some roasters, like this All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack (buy it: $80, was $100), are also on major sale. (Order it to be shipped, and you still may have it in time for a Christmas roast—just check the Williams Sonoma shipping estimates for your ZIP code.) There's even a deal on the SCANPAN Classic Nonstick Fry Pan Set (buy it: $100, was $150) for cooks looking to upgrade their go-to nonstick cookware.
Find all the biggest deals on cookware on Williams Sonoma's website, and check out our 15 favorites below. No matter what you decide to go for, you're sure to land a great deal on durable, long-lasting kitchenware that you'll love—especially if you go for Ina Garten-approved brands like Le Creuset and All-Clad.
The 4 Best Deals on Le Creuset
Buy it: Le Creuset 8-Quart Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven, $300, was $440
Buy it: Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Essential Oven, $180, was $300
Buy it: Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature French Oven, $130, was $250
Buy it: Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Enameled Cast-Iron Grill, $100, was $150
The 7 Best Deals on Staub
Buy it: Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Deep Oven, from $200, was $486
Buy it: Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $200, was $414
Buy it: Staub 10-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Pure Grill, $100, was $229
Buy it: Staub 3.75-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron French Oven with Snowflake Lid, $200, was $300
Buy it: Staub 3.25-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Demi French Oven, from $170, was $457
Buy it: Staub 11-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Traditional Deep Skillet, $150, was $220
The 2 Best Deals on All-Clad
Buy it: All-Clad Large Stainless-Steel Flared Roasting Pan, $200, was $250
Buy it: All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack, $80, was $100
The 2 Best Deals on Nonstick Cookware
Buy it: SCANPAN Classic Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $100, was $150
Buy it: Cuisinart Hard Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set, $170, was $250