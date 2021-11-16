The 10 Best Pet Gifts to Help You Spoil Your Fur Babies This Holiday Season
Even if they ate the gingerbread house or peed on the kids' snowman, your fur babies deserve some pampering this holiday season. We've got gift ideas they're sure to love. (Even if we all know which list they really belong on!) Here are the best pet gifts of 2021.
Best Pet Gifts of 2021
Multipet Duckworth Webster Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
This bright toy is a favorite of many a playful pup. Multitudes of reviewers report their dogs' mysterious love for this special duck—and the fact that while other stuffed toys are ripped to shreds, this one remains intact! It's soft, squeaky and suitable for snuggling (though maybe not the best for strong chewers).
Bugco Bow Ties & Dog Collars
Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, this Etsy shop sells handmade collars in a huge selection of styles and prints. Shop holiday themes for a nod to the season, or gift your dapper dog a bow tie (it's detachable so they can wear the collar separately). Human accessories are also available so you can match your best friend. Selfie time!
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed
Even when he's not snuggling with you, your pet will feel like he's wrapped in a warm hug in this faux-fur bed. Not only is the fabric luxuriously soft, it's machine-washable too.
Andy's Dandys Baked Dog Treats
Super-crunchy and satisfying, Andy's Dandys dog treats feature human-grade ingredients and all-natural colors in the frosting and sprinkles. Flavors like apple-Cheddar and maple-pumpkin call to mind the mountains of Vermont, where they're made by hand by a family-run business that also helps provide job training to teens and young adults with disabilities.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. "More Please" Dog Bowl
The words at the bottom of this dishwasher-safe, sturdy ceramic dog bowl could just as easily be on the bottom of a latte mug—we know the feeling! And the company behind it, Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co., does too. It specializes in single-origin and other coffee as well as dog gear—and 20% of all profits are donated to pet rescues around the country.
K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Window Scratcher Kitty Sill Cradle
For bird-watching or basking in the sun, a window perch will be your cat's new favorite hangout spot. This one has a slim silhouette that mounts right to the glass with surprisingly strong suction cups, saving prime living room real estate. Bonus: The curved cardboard seat doubles as a scratching surface, which can be easily replaced once your cat has had her way with it.
Land's End Dog Rain Jacket
Keep your pup dry and warm on drizzly walks with this adorable raincoat. It comes in navy or yellow and features a soft jersey-knit lining, plus reflective accents for visibility. The quality is what you'd expect for your own rainwear—it's not flimsy like some dog jackets out there. For cooler climes, the company also offers a fleece-lined version.
Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post
Choose from a 22- or 31-inch sisal scratching post designed to keep your kitty's claws healthy. The cactus shape is anything but prickly, and the stable base allows your four-legged friend to climb and play without knocking it over. Plus, the nubby plush material of the cactus is ideal for cats who love to nuzzle.
Dash Dog Treat Maker
This paw print-studded machine from Dash will help you whip up healthy dog treats in minutes. The machine helps you bake up to eight bone-shaped snacks (just pour in your treat mixture and close the lid—just like a waffle maker!). The treat maker comes with recipes for Peanut Butter Pumpkin, Cheddar Bacon, Chicken and Wild Rice and Grain-Free Greenie treats. Bonus: A portion of proceeds will benefit animal rescue efforts at North Shore Animal League America.
Le Creuset Treat Jar
Stash your pet's treats in this chic treat jar. It comes in five stunning colors (Dark Blue, Carmin (a bright candy apple red), Light Blue, Light Green and Orange), and can hold up to 4.5 quarts of treats or food. Bone appétit!