This Surprising Retailer Has Some of the Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals—and You Can Shop Them Right Now
With just a couple of weeks to go until Thanksgiving, Black Friday deals are finally ramping up. We've been scoping out the best early deals, like this 40%-off Le Creuset pot and the huge selection of kitchen deals at an unexpected retailer: The Home Depot.
The store has plenty of sales to choose from, and they aren't just on large appliances. Sturdy, top-rated cookware brands like Tramontina have affordable cast-iron and nonstick options marked down to 30% off—so you can pick up a gorgeous enameled Dutch oven for just $55. The Home Depot also slashed prices on small appliances, like this ARIA air fryer (buy it: $80, was $140) that reviewers say is so easy to clean and use, they "wonder why [they] didn't get one sooner."
Buy it: Tramontina Gourmet 5.5-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $55, was $80; Home Depot
This OXO Good Grips Nonstick Pro Five-Piece Set (buy it: $71, was $94) is a great way to level up your holiday baking experience. The set includes a half sheet pan, 12-cup muffin tin, loaf pan and a pair of 9-inch round cake pans—the individual pieces in the set are also on sale, so you can pick up whatever you need to fill out your own kitchen arsenal. One reviewer says the five-star set is "commercial grade" and "would make a nice gift," if you're looking for a present for someone who loves to bake.
You can even save 20% on the VIVOHOME stand mixer (buy it: $90, was $113) that reviewers say they love for its lighter weight and impressive power. There are plenty more deals to choose from—including special prices on blenders, coffee makers and multi-cookers. Here are the 10 deals we're most excited about.