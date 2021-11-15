This Surprising Retailer Has Some of the Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals—and You Can Shop Them Right Now

This OXO Good Grips Nonstick Pro Five-Piece Set (buy it: $71, was $94) is a great way to level up your holiday baking experience. The set includes a half sheet pan, 12-cup muffin tin, loaf pan and a pair of 9-inch round cake pans—the individual pieces in the set are also on sale, so you can pick up whatever you need to fill out your own kitchen arsenal. One reviewer says the five-star set is "commercial grade" and "would make a nice gift," if you're looking for a present for someone who loves to bake.