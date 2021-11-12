I Just Found Out That Julia Child's Beautiful French Cottage Is on Airbnb—and I Have to Visit ASAP

The house doesn't have a television and the owners say the wifi can be spotty, so make sure you bring a fun group of friends (and maybe some playing cards) with you on this trip. You'll also want to rent a small car for this vacation—the house has multiple parking spots and is just a 10-minute drive from multiple villages where you can buy food or find reliable internet. Reviewers say that if you're not totally comfortable driving in an unfamiliar area, the owners are happy to answer questions and give you tips on how to navigate the area. More than anything, former guests say they could hardly bear to pack up and leave once their picturesque vacation came to an end.