Rachael Ray Just Dropped Her Holiday Gift Guide—and These Picks Start at Just $20

Everyone has been advised to start their holiday shopping early this year, since shipping snafus and delays are (unfortunately) becoming a lot more common. To give us some early gifting inspo, celebs have started rolling out their holiday guides (Joanna Gaines' picks are just as chic as you'd expect and Giada De Laurentiis has some fun holiday finds for under $100!). And now, one of our favorite celebrity chefs, Rachael Ray, has created a gift guide that was published in the December issue of Rachael Ray in Season—and the picks are so good that we may need to steal a few of her ideas for ourselves!