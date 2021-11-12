Rachael Ray Just Dropped Her Holiday Gift Guide—and These Picks Start at Just $20
Everyone has been advised to start their holiday shopping early this year, since shipping snafus and delays are (unfortunately) becoming a lot more common. To give us some early gifting inspo, celebs have started rolling out their holiday guides (Joanna Gaines' picks are just as chic as you'd expect and Giada De Laurentiis has some fun holiday finds for under $100!). And now, one of our favorite celebrity chefs, Rachael Ray, has created a gift guide that was published in the December issue of Rachael Ray in Season—and the picks are so good that we may need to steal a few of her ideas for ourselves!
Ray says in the issue, "I holiday shop all year long. I keep a list of recipients, with ideas and sizes and their children's sizes. I'm not suggesting everyone do that. But I'm a buyer by trade—I did it as my job for years—and I love to surprise and delight the people I care about. It doesn't have to cost a lot. It just has to mean a lot!"
We couldn't agree more. Here are our 10 favorite picks from Rachael Ray's holiday gift guide.
1. Runamok Cocktail Gift Set
This gift set is perfect for the classic cocktail lover in your life. The set includes an 8.45-ounce maple cocktail syrup that's infused with orange essence and botanicals; a 3.4-ounce bottle of bitters flavored with juniper berries, angelica root and dried citrus; and an 8.45-ounce smoked maple syrup old fashioned cocktail syrup made with cherry juice, spices and pecan wood-smoked maple syrup. Pair it with a nice bottle of bourbon, and your recipient will feel like they made Santa's "nice" list.
2. Cheese
This Holiday Feast set from Murray's cheese comes with a pound of cheese and three ounces of cured meat to serve six to eight hungry charcuterie lovers. The $100 gift box is filled with cave-aged Selles-Sur-Cher, Murray's cave-aged Gruyere, Murray's stilton, Murray's cranberry-orange preserves, Murray's prosciutto di Parma and Z Crackers' sea salt and olive oil crackers.
3. Stockpot
Perfect for soup season, this 12-quart stockpot is a steal at just $40! It comes in three colors (red gradient, marine blue and orange gradient) to add a little colorful flair to your kitchen. But it's more than just a pretty piece—the steel and enamel pot has also racked up over 1,200 five-star reviews on Amazon from happy customers.
4. Casserole Tote
Say goodbye to playing hot potato while trying to transport a burning casserole dish. Thanks to its 2-inch-wide opening, this reusable tote can carry large bowls, plates, casseroles and even sheet pans. Get it for a loved one (or yourself) so they can carry their Loaded Cauliflower Casserole to their destination with peace of mind. Bonus: If anything does spill, you can throw the tote in the washing machine for easy cleanup.
5. Zip-Top Containers
It's time to ditch those single-use plastic containers and buy this 8-piece reusable set instead. It comes with an 8-ounce container, a 15.99-ounce container, a 24-ounce container, a 15.9-ounce dish, a 24-ounce dish, a 31.9-ounce dish, a 3.99-ounce snack bag and a 24-ounce sandwich bag. Whether you're using them to store your office lunch or as vessels for organizing your pantry, you really can't go wrong with these lead-, PVC- and phthalate-free containers. You can even use them for meal prep, since they're safe to use in the freezer, microwave and dishwasher!
6. Cleaning Products
We're all about eco-friendly cleaning products that are better for the environment and can make your home sparkle (clearly Rachael Ray agrees!). This Clean Suite set from Blueland includes seven reusable containers and plastic-free refills packaged in compostable paper. The set comes with hand soap, a multi-surface cleaner (safe to use on countertops, stone and wood), a bathroom cleaner, a glass and mirror cleaner, dishwasher tablets, powder dish soap and laundry detergent. With this set, you'll also get a bonus holiday tin filled with evergreen, gingerbread and peppermint hand soap refills.
7. Wood Salt Stacking Box
Make your giftee's kitchen a little more chic with these stackable acacia wood boxes. The three tiers allow them to store their favorite salt, herbs and seasonings with ease. Plus, it's pretty enough to leave out on the countertop year-round.
8. Pizza Cutter
Calling all cool cats and kittens! This exotic pizza cutter is about to make pizza night a lot more chic. Take a walk on the wild side and choose either a black panther or gold cheetah design for the perfect stocking stuffer.
9. Caramels
Stuff your recipient's stocking with some candy they'll actually love and appreciate. This caramel party box from McCrea's comes with fun flavors like single-malt scotch, rosemary truffle sea salt, ginger fusion and black lava sea salt—as well as classics like vanilla, chocolate and maple.
10. Rainbow Thermos
Work lunches and tailgates have never been so cute or colorful. Stash 12 ounces of coffee, tea, soup and more in this stainless steel thermos to keep it hot for hours. The plastic lid doubles as a mug or bowl when flipped upside down. Bonus: This adorable thermos is 30% off right now with the code WOAH30.