This Surprising Thing Helps Our Editors Relax Before Bed—and It's Less Than $15

I started using this Lavender Vanilla Pillow Mist by Bath & Body Works just over a year ago. My stress levels were higher than usual (looking at you, global pandemic) and it was hard to slow down and really relax after a long day. While the pillow mist did not completely eliminate my stress, it did feel like a treat to cap off the day. After a few sprays, the calming lavender scent was like a signal to stop thinking about my to-do list and take time to rest. Before I knew it, I'd be fast asleep with my book on my face or the TV still on. Better sleep not only made me feel more energized, but also made it easier to be more productive during the day.