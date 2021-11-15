This Surprising Thing Helps Our Editors Relax Before Bed—and It's Less Than $15
Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where associate nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.
Sleep is so important. It helps support healthy immunity, improves heart health, can improve skin health and more. But getting enough zzz's can be easier said than done. There are several ways to get a better night's rest, like waiting a bit before your morning coffee and cutting down on alcohol. But one of the most important parts of falling asleep is being able to find ways to relax at night. Forget expensive diffusers or luxury pillows, our editors swear by this affordable aromatherapy pillow spray to help you wind down before bed.
I started using this Lavender Vanilla Pillow Mist by Bath & Body Works just over a year ago. My stress levels were higher than usual (looking at you, global pandemic) and it was hard to slow down and really relax after a long day. While the pillow mist did not completely eliminate my stress, it did feel like a treat to cap off the day. After a few sprays, the calming lavender scent was like a signal to stop thinking about my to-do list and take time to rest. Before I knew it, I'd be fast asleep with my book on my face or the TV still on. Better sleep not only made me feel more energized, but also made it easier to be more productive during the day.
We love how affordable pillow mists are compared to other more pricey aromatherapy alternatives, like high-end oil diffusers or special pillows. Our editors' favorite sprays clock in at $15 or less. Ali Johnston, Pinterest specialist for EatingWell, opts for this Provence Beauty Eucalyptus Pillow Mist. "I've had trouble falling asleep—and staying asleep—for years, so I was desperate for any solutions," says Jonston, "I recently stumbled upon a eucalyptus-scented pillow mist from Provence Beauty. From the first time I sprayed it, it was a game-changer. Any stress from the day just melts away, and for the first time in months I can actually stay asleep through the night."
If you have a little bit more to spend, this Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by This Works has reviewers saying "[After] a couple sprays on my pillow and I feel instantly relaxed and sleepy. I was originally hesitant because I've tried other sleep sprays that didn't work, but this one not only works but it works WELL and FAST!".
No matter the size of your space or your budget, pillow sprays are worth a try to help you relax before bed. Especially if it's hard for you to slow down at night, a calming pillow mist might actually help you get better sleep. If you need us, we will be enjoying the scents and these soothing tea recipes.
