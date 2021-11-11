Great Jones Just Launched a Small Dutch Oven—and Reviewers Say It's "Love at First Sight"
Whether you're cooking for one or whipping up a small batch of your favorite side dish, having a small, sturdy Dutch oven can be just the thing you need. We love some options (like this Le Creuset sauteuse), and now fan-favorite cookware company Great Jones is throwing another gorgeous option into the ring.
The Dutch Baby (buy it: $120, Great Jones) is a smaller version of the company's 6.75-quart Dutchess, a large oval Dutch oven that's perfect for larger projects, like roast chicken and no-knead bread. Both pots are equipped with tight-fitting lids and oversized handles that make it easy to take the cookware from the stovetop to the oven—and they're even pretty enough to bring over to the table.
Buy it: Dutch Baby in all four colors, $120; greatjones.com
Great Jones' enameled cast-iron cookware combines the even heating power of cast iron with a nonstick texture that makes the pots easy to deglaze and clean up. You can pick from four different vibrant colors—the bright indigo Blueberry, dark green Broccoli, golden-yellow Mustard and soft pink Taffy—for a standout piece of cookware that reviewers say they use nonstop.
"[I] had looked at the website for a few months, considering getting the Dutchess, but that is a little too big for me for everyday use," one review reads. "The Dutch Baby is the perfect size, [I] have been using it almost every day since I got it."
Other reviewers praise the nonstick interior of the pot, which is also safe to use in the dishwasher. And if you already have a Dutchess (or are thinking about adding one to your kitchen arsenal), reviewers say the Dutch Baby stacks into the larger pot for easy storage.
"[The] Dutch Baby performs beautifully, exceeding all expectations, plus she nests comfortably inside the Dutchess," another reviewer writes. "And SO pretty in pink! Who could ask for anything more?"
This little Dutch oven could be the lighter, smaller cast-iron piece your kitchen is missing—or it could be a great gift for your friend who loves cooking. Buy the Dutch Baby ($120, Great Jones) before the holiday rush, or wait to see if it goes on sale for Black Friday. In either case, you'll want to break it in with a delicious recipe—we recommend a batch of our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili.