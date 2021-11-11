I'm Snagging These 3 Kitchen Items for Thanksgiving While They're Still on Sale
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all of the attention for being the best days to shop sales, the days (and even weeks) leading up to Thanksgiving are also great for snagging deals. Sur La Table is having a Friends and Family sale right now, and their cookware is on major discount. Here are three things I'll be picking up to make cooking on Thanksgiving a little easier. (Btw, if you order these items on or before November 14, Sur La Table says they'll arrive before Turkey Day!)
A New Cookware Set
Thanksgiving is not the time to break out your old, crusty pots and pans (especially if the coating is starting to wear off). When you're in charge of preparing a multi-course meal, you want to have really nice cookware to ensure that everything is cooked perfectly. The only issue? A set of high-quality pots and pans can be expensive, and unfortunately there's really no getting around the steep price if you want something that will perform well and last for years. So when I saw that this stunning 11-piece set from Viking was over half off, my jaw nearly hit the floor.
The set comes with a 10-inch skillet, a 12-inch skillet, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4-quart sauté pan with lid, a 7-quart stockpot with lid and a 3-quart steamer insert. The pots and pans have an aluminum core for even cooking and a non-reactive stainless steel surface to help you brown and sear with ease on any cooktop (including induction surfaces). Though these black and copper heirloom-quality pieces are beautiful, they're also tough; they're oven- and broiler-safe up to 500°F and are safe to put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup (all must-haves on Thanksgiving!).
Pie Dish
Thanksgiving is probably the one day of the year I actually enjoy baking, but I still take plenty of shortcuts to save time (like buying premade pie crust). But no one has to know that my pies aren't 100% homemade, thanks to this adorable ruffled pie dish from Emile Henry. It comes in red and white colorways and is totally resistant to thermal shock (read: it can go from freezer to oven). Plus, it's pretty enough to go right from the oven or fridge to the table. I'll be making a deep-dish pumpkin pie in this whimsical pie dish.
Turkey Roaster
Typically, my family deep-fries our Thanksgiving turkey (it's incredible), but the turkey fryer lives with my parents in Florida. I'm hosting Friendsgiving this year, and I'm going to be roasting a turkey, so I need a proper roasting pan. I love this one because it boasts three features in one versatile cooking vessel: the bottom functions as a roaster, the lid can be used as a casserole or serving dish and together they can be converted into a covered roaster or Dutch oven.
The stainless steel transfers heat evenly during cooking and can be used on any cooktop or grill. It's also oven- and broiler-safe up to 600°F. I will definitely be using the bottom to roast my turkey and the top to make a pan gravy or even au gratin potatoes. I know I'll use this roasting set way more often than just Thanksgiving, and it's over $230 off right now (score!).
