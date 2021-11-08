I'm Stuffing Everyone's Stocking with This $12 Cozy Kitchen Gift This Year

When it comes to buying Christmas gifts for your friends and family this year, ordering them sooner than usual is the way to go. As our sister brand Real Simple reports, there are shortages in the supply chain due to COVID-19, which is causing delays. That's why I'm scooping up Christmas gifts early this year, especially since there are already so many pre-Black Friday deals to take advantage of. And my go-to gift for just about everyone on my list is this Harvest Tea Assortment from Republic of Tea.