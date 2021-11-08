I'm Stuffing Everyone's Stocking with This $12 Cozy Kitchen Gift This Year
When it comes to buying Christmas gifts for your friends and family this year, ordering them sooner than usual is the way to go. As our sister brand Real Simple reports, there are shortages in the supply chain due to COVID-19, which is causing delays. That's why I'm scooping up Christmas gifts early this year, especially since there are already so many pre-Black Friday deals to take advantage of. And my go-to gift for just about everyone on my list is this Harvest Tea Assortment from Republic of Tea.
This festive mix of tea bags includes everything from a golden pumpkin rooibos to an apple cider herbal tea, so there's always a blend to satisfy the flavor you're craving. I'm especially a fan of the sampler's pomegranate green tea, which has a sweet-tart flavor that makes it both refreshing and cozy.
Buy it: Republic of Tea Harvest Tea Assortment, $12; amazon.com
If you want more of a holiday look, Republic of Teas also has a festive Sip and Be Merry blend (buy it: $15, Amazon) that comes in an adorable holiday-ready tin. There are also blends for peppermint bark lovers, holiday spice fans and fruity tea enthusiasts—you can find all the holiday teas in Republic of Tea's storefront.
I'm also scoping out a couple of pretty kettles for friends who love their evening cup of tea (or morning French-pressed coffee). I love my own Viking kettle (buy it: $150, Macy's), which has a glass lid so you can pull your kettle off the heat just before the water starts boiling. And for the friend who loves their Le Creuset pots and pans, you could add a Le Creuset stainless-steel kettle to their collection for $79 while it's on sale at Food52.
If your loved ones aren't big tea fans, there are plenty more ways to add some cozy hominess to your holiday gifts this year. Try picking up some glass bottles and filling them with seasonal simple syrups for festive cocktails, coffee drinks and flavored tea. (I picked up a set of 4-ounce bottles from Amazon for $14 to do just that this year.) You can level up your gift with little personalized touches, like the custom tea towels our senior digital editor, Jaime Milan, gifts every year. Or you could tack on a 12-day coffee advent calendar for a little extra caffeine under the tree.
Whatever you put under the tree this holiday season, just be sure you order early for a stress-free experience. And if you're looking for more suggestions, you could always look to Oprah, Mindy Kaling or this small business gift guide for a little inspiration.