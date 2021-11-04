4 Gifts from Small Businesses I'll Be Giving Everyone This Year
Small businesses keep our communities vibrant, so I like supporting them whenever I can—especially around the holidays. Whether you're shopping for a hostess gift, your friend, parent or Secret Santa, there's something for everyone on this list. Here are four things I'm gifting this year from small businesses (warning: Mom, don't read this!).
1818 Farms Shea Cream
1818 Farms is an animal and flower farm in Mooresville, Alabama that sells the absolute best body care products (and if you need a serotonin boost, their Instagram account is full of adorable babydoll sheep). 1818 Farms' shea cream is one of my all-time favorite products to give as a holiday gift, since it's rich enough to soothe even the driest winter skin. It comes in nine fragrance options (Citrus Breeze, Green Pastures, Fresh Melons, Lavender, Southern Tea, Sunny Days, Sweet Sandalwood, Wedding Cake and Unscented). My favorite scents are the Sunny Days and Lavender. You can find all sorts of gift options on their website, or shop the shea cream right from their Amazon store.
Beautiful Briny Sea Seasonings
I love salt mixes and seasonings as an easy way to switch things up in the kitchen—but I also love giving them as little stocking stuffers. Beautiful Briny Sea is a dry goods company based in Atlanta and they have salt blends, seasonings and sugar blends that will seriously up your flavor game. I've tried about a dozen of their products, but the ones I reach for the most are the Magic Unicorn Sea Salt (it's smoky and herby and amazing on roasted veggies), Cha Cha Delish (a mojo-inspired blend that wows on sweet potatoes or baked chicken), Truffle Sea Salt (homemade french fries and popcorn have never been so good) and Mr. Gigglepants Sugar (a hibiscus-flavored sugar that's perfect for rimming cocktails). You can buy all of their products on their website or on Etsy.
Brick + Mortar Candles
I think candles make the perfect gift—and these ones from Brick + Mortar smell so good, you really can't go wrong with any scent you choose. I lit their "Forest" candle last weekend, and my usually candle-averse husband complimented its fresh rosemary, eucalyptus and mint scent. I'll be giving the "Library" scent for my book club's Secret Santa exchange since the subtle sandalwood, leather and vanilla notes are perfect for cozying up with a good read. I also love the "Mountain" scent for a traditional holiday candle—it smells just like a Christmas tree. Find them all on Brick + Mortar's website or at Ballard Designs.
EastFork Pottery Mugs
This beautifully crafted mug is made in Asheville, North Carolina and is perfect for gifting to the coffee or tea lover in your life. It holds up to 12 fluid ounces, comes in six stunning colors and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. I have this mug, and I find myself reaching for it every day since it's sturdy, has a perfect handle (you can slip three or four fingers through it) and keeps my coffee hot for hours.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.