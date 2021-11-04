4 Gifts from Small Businesses I'll Be Giving Everyone This Year

I love salt mixes and seasonings as an easy way to switch things up in the kitchen—but I also love giving them as little stocking stuffers. Beautiful Briny Sea is a dry goods company based in Atlanta and they have salt blends, seasonings and sugar blends that will seriously up your flavor game. I've tried about a dozen of their products, but the ones I reach for the most are the Magic Unicorn Sea Salt (it's smoky and herby and amazing on roasted veggies), Cha Cha Delish (a mojo-inspired blend that wows on sweet potatoes or baked chicken), Truffle Sea Salt (homemade french fries and popcorn have never been so good) and Mr. Gigglepants Sugar (a hibiscus-flavored sugar that's perfect for rimming cocktails). You can buy all of their products on their website or on Etsy.