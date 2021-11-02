Sunbasket Launches New Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plans That Are Delivered Right to Your Door
When you have diabetes, eating to feel your best can take a little extra planning. We have a host of diabetes-friendly meal plans, including those for beginners to help you get started. That said, there might be some nights you're too busy to plan, grocery shop and make a meal from scratch. Luckily, thanks to Sunbasket, your nutrition doesn't need to slip when you're short on time. They recently launched Diabetes-Friendly Meal Kits that are affordable, nutritious and sent right to your door.
Sunbasket is giving two options for their diabetes-friendly plans: Fresh & Ready kits and Classic meal kits. The Fresh & Ready kits start at just $8.99 per serving, and Sunbasket does the cooking for you. Simply receive single-serve meals that are microwave- or oven-ready whenever you need them (no cooking required!). The Classic meal kits allow you to make healthy meals yourself with easy-to-follow instructions and come together in 30 minutes or less. This option starts at $10.99 per serving.
Meals like their Roasted Paprika Chicken with Parsnip & Pear Salad and Eggplant & Chickpea Ratatouille with Homemade Flatbreads are mouthwatering ways to switch up your meal routine. Plus, all of their diabetes-friendly options are high in protein, focus on healthy fats like avocados, nuts and seeds, and are full of complex carbs like whole grains, beans and vegetables. Each dinner has between 400 and 700 calories per serving and less than 700 milligrams of sodium, too.
The busy holiday season is approaching, so take meal planning and grocery shopping off your to-do list. Sunbasket makes it easy to have a diabetes-friendly meal that saves you time and spares no flavor. Plus, you can skip or cancel at any time free of charge.