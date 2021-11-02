Magic Bullet vs. NutriBullet: Which Personal Blender Is Better?
If you're on the hunt for a new blender, then you've probably come across these two popular brands and wondered: which is better, Magic Bullet or NutriBullet? They're both made by the same company, so there are bound to be similarities (which you can see from their bullet-shaped designs). But each blender also has some key differences that make it different from the rest.
To put together this in-depth comparison, we tested out the Magic Bullet, Magic Bullet Mini, NutriBullet Original, and NutriBullet Pro over the course of a week. We made two different types of smoothies to see how well they can blend leafy greens and frozen fruit, crushed ice to test their overall power, and made homemade salsa to see if they can evenly chop ingredients.
Keep scrolling to read our full reviews on these four Magic Bullet and NutriBullet personal blenders. We've even included a handy comparison table and FAQ section to help you decide which one to purchase.
Who it's best for: People on a budget who only need to make single servings.
What we like: It's a compact and affordable option that Amazon customers love.
What to know: It's not powerful enough to completely blend ice or seeds.
The Magic Bullet blender is an Amazon best-seller with more than 47,000 five-star ratings, so we obviously had high expectations for it. It comes with two cups (12 and 16 ounces) that are ideal for single servings, along with accessories like lids and lip rings for easy drinking. The compact blender has a 250-watt motor, which is strong enough to grind coffee beans and make decent smoothies and dips (like hummus and salsa). Pro tip: If you want a chunkier salsa, don't blend for too long or it'll turn into puree. Keep in mind that the motor is too weak to fully break down tough ingredients like berry granules, celery and ice.
Even though the Magic Bullet is an affordable personal blender, it's a workhorse. One editor on our team has owned it for 15 years and plans to continue using it until it literally won't work anymore. She primarily uses it for smoothies, but says it makes excellent sauces and marinades, too.
Who it's best for: Anyone extremely short on storage space in the kitchen.
What we like: It's a good option for making small portions (like baby food).
What to know: The cup is probably too small for everyday use for most people.
The Magic Bullet Mini is a good choice for anyone who needs a personal blender but doesn't have much space to work with. You could easily stash it in your desk drawer at the office, fit it on a tiny countertop in a dorm room or pack it in your luggage for travel. The blender comes with a 200-watt base, a blade, a resealable lid and two cups (one short cup for blending and a mug with a handle).
But there's one caveat to its compact size: The 10-ounce blending cup fits a lot less than you'd expect. Even after cutting our test recipes in half, the Magic Bullet Mini still struggled to blend smoothies and salsa, which all came out inconsistently chunky. Our testers think it could still work well if you're making baby food, other purees or small portions of sauces and dips.
Who it's best for: Someone who wants a reliable blender that's a good value.
What we like: It has a sleek appearance and a 600-watt motor.
What to know: It doesn't come with extra blending cups.
The NutriBullet Original is slightly larger and more powerful than the Magic Bullet blender, without being too bulky to fit in your cabinet. Instead of two smaller cups, the NutriBullet comes with a larger 24-ounce cup that's capable of blending much greater amounts (so either one big serving or a few smaller servings).
It has the same push-down-and-twist blending operation, but the 600-watt motor means it produces much smoother and more consistently blended results. You'll barely be able to notice berry seeds in fruit smoothies or celery fibers in green smoothies, which come out perfectly blended between 45 and 60 seconds. The uses don't stop there: The blender also crushes ice well without struggling or smelling like burning plastic, and one of our testers enjoyed making pesto and sauces in it.
We found that the NutriBullet was really easy to wash with soap and water, and because of the size, even people with large hands would be able to clean the cup just fine. The cups are safe to put on the top rack of the dishwasher, too. Overall, it's a no-frills blender that gets the job done well for just $50.
Who it's best for: Someone who needs a powerful personal blender that can handle any task.
What we like: It has a 1000-watt motor and suction feet on the base.
What to know: It's the most expensive option on this list.
The NutriBullet Pro (basically a more powerful version of the original) can handle just about any blending task thanks to its 1000-watt motor. Both have a very sleek appearance that would look nice on your countertop—but unlike the original, the Pro has suction feet on its base that keep it securely in place while you're blending. In addition to the 24-ounce cup, this blender also comes with an even bigger one that holds a whopping 32 ounces.
In our tests, we found that the NutriBullet Pro did the best job at making consistently chopped salsa with tomatoes, onion, garlic and more, while other blenders we tested turned the recipe into puree. And for both types of smoothies, it blended the ingredients together perfectly in under a minute. The brand also makes a similar 900-watt version of the Pro that comes in 12 different colors, and it's another one of our editors' go-to blenders.
Final Thoughts: Is Magic Bullet or NutriBullet Better?
You're probably thinking that all of these blenders are very similar, and you're not wrong. They all have a few basic things in common, like the push-down-and-twist blending method and one-year warranty. But after putting them to the test against each other, it was easy to see which stand out for certain uses.
We think the best choice for most people is the NutriBullet Original because it's the perfect balance of price and performance. It can handle all types of basic blending tasks (like smoothies and dips) without any signs of struggling, and you'll be pleased with the results. But if you don't mind spending a bit more and think it'd be nice to have something more powerful, then you'll probably be happiest with the NutriBullet Pro because of its impressive motor.
The under-$30 Magic Bullet set is great for anyone on a budget or short on space because it's so affordable and compact. It's also a good entry-level blender if you're just starting out with adding smoothies to your routine. It wasn't that much bigger than the Magic Bullet Mini, so we think you're better off going with the original model even if your cabinets are nearly overflowing.
Comparison Table
|Magic Bullet
|Magic Bullet Mini
|NutriBullet Original
|NutriBullet Pro
|
Price
|
$39.88
|
$29.99
|
$59.99
|
$89.99 $74.87
|
Watts
|
250
|
200
|
600
|
1000
|
Cup Size(s)
|
12 and 16 ounces
|
10 and 16 ounces
|
24 ounces
|
24 and 32 ounces
|
Accessories
|
A mug, two lip rings, two resealable lids, a to-go lid and a recipe book
|
A mug, a lip ring, a resealable lid and a recipe book
|
A lip ring, a to-go lid and a recipe book
|
Two to-go lids and a recipe book
FAQs
Q: Which is more powerful: Magic Bullet or NutriBullet?
A: The NutriBullet Original and Pro blenders are more powerful than both of Magic Bullet's blenders, so they can crush ice and blend tough ingredients with ease. The Pro is the most powerful out of all four, with a 1000-watt motor.
Q: Are Magic Bullet and NutriBullet blenders dishwasher-safe?
A: The cups and accessories can be placed on the top rack of your dishwasher, but the brands recommend hand-washing the blades and wiping the base clean.
Q: Where can I buy these blenders online?
A: You can buy both Magic Bullet and NutriBullet blenders on Amazon, Target, Wayfair, Walmart, and directly on the brand's site. Just keep in mind that prices and exact accessories included can vary by retailer.