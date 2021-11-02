Magic Bullet vs. NutriBullet: Which Personal Blender Is Better?

The Magic Bullet blender is an Amazon best-seller with more than 47,000 five-star ratings, so we obviously had high expectations for it. It comes with two cups (12 and 16 ounces) that are ideal for single servings, along with accessories like lids and lip rings for easy drinking. The compact blender has a 250-watt motor, which is strong enough to grind coffee beans and make decent smoothies and dips (like hummus and salsa). Pro tip: If you want a chunkier salsa, don't blend for too long or it'll turn into puree. Keep in mind that the motor is too weak to fully break down tough ingredients like berry granules, celery and ice.