This Le Creuset Stew Pot Is 48% Off Right Now—and It Would Be a Perfect Holiday Gift
It's hard to imagine a home cook who wouldn't love to have a piece of Le Creuset cookware in their kitchen. The classic French manufacturer is so dependable when it comes to enameled cast-iron pots and pans, their quality is guaranteed for life. And while the brand can get expensive, we're always on the lookout for deals that will doll up our kitchens without breaking the bank.
Right now, Williams Sonoma is running a major sale on Le Creuset's Enameled Cast-Iron Signature French Oven (buy it: $130, was $250; Williams Sonoma) that's pretty irresistible. The pot is slightly more shallow than a standard Dutch oven, with a capacity of 2.5 quarts, but it would be perfect for small households of one or two people. The induction-friendly pot is optimized for steady, even heat, making it a go-to for batches of cornbread, one-pot meals or simmering soups.
Buy it: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature French Oven, $130, was $250; Williams Sonoma
This petite pot would be a fit for any kitchen, since it's available in eight colors—from sunny Nectar to muted French Grey. And reviewers love the shape of this French oven, which is deep enough for small batches of bread, layered casseroles and even braising smaller cuts of meat.
"I use this smaller French oven for dishes that won't have leftovers and I've made artisanal bread as well," one reviewer says. "I like the rounded sides for ease of stirring and cleanup."
Others say it's the best pot they've used for dinners for two—from stir-fries to soup and lots more. (We'd love to try our Couscous Paella Soup for Two in this go-to piece of cookware.) Easy cleanup and versatility are other traits reviewers rave over when it comes to this Le Creuset pot—including one reviewer who won't make her rice in any other dish.
"This is the perfect size for small one-serving dishes and sides, especially rice," another review reads. "In the past three weeks, I have made some of the best rice I've ever had at home in this pot. The sloped sides made it so much easier to stir and scoop plus it cleans easily due to the enameled interior and no crevices."
You'll want to pick up this Williams Sonoma-exclusive pot while the deal lasts—it would make the perfect holiday gift for the home cook in your life (or keep it for yourself, we won't judge).