Oprah Is Gifting These 14 Food and Kitchen Items This Year—and They Start at Just $24

There are also some perfect gifts for the tea lover on your list, like this gift set of four different chai loose-leaf blends (buy it: $95, Amazon). Oprah says the set has "a chai for every mood," including classic, fruity and caffeine-free options. If your pal loves a swirl of honey in their tea or their favorite recipes, there's also this Book of Honey (buy it: $49, Amazon) from the Savannah Bee Company. The set includes six kinds of honey, from black sage to wildflower and lavender. The book even includes suggestions for pairings and descriptions of each honey's flavor palate, so it's a delight for the inquisitive eater. Plus, as Oprah points out, the set comes in the most adorable package. "I wouldn't even wrap it—just hand it over as is," Oprah says. "And what's inside is just as good. I've long been a fan of Savannah Bee Company honey."