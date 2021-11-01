Oprah Is Gifting These 14 Food and Kitchen Items This Year—and They Start at Just $24
Oprah has been sharing a few of her favorite things with us for years now, and the list never disappoints. From self-care essentials to mouthwatering food gifts (and, once upon a time, a brand-new car), Oprah's list of holiday gifting go-tos always boasts such a range of price points and interests, there's something for everyone on your list. This year, the full list has more than 100 gifts that are sure to get your creative juices flowing.
For the aspiring charcuterie board influencer in your life, Oprah has picked out a pair of gorgeous, reversible wooden planks (buy it: from $190, Amazon) that will look great displayed in the kitchen or as a platter for crudités. "Charcuterie boards are huge right now," Oprah writes of these pretty planks. "These beauties are a part of a special collab collection with design blogger Colette "Coco" Shelton, @cococozy. They're handcrafted from sustainable wood and jazzed up with her signature patterns."
There are also some perfect gifts for the tea lover on your list, like this gift set of four different chai loose-leaf blends (buy it: $95, Amazon). Oprah says the set has "a chai for every mood," including classic, fruity and caffeine-free options. If your pal loves a swirl of honey in their tea or their favorite recipes, there's also this Book of Honey (buy it: $49, Amazon) from the Savannah Bee Company. The set includes six kinds of honey, from black sage to wildflower and lavender. The book even includes suggestions for pairings and descriptions of each honey's flavor palate, so it's a delight for the inquisitive eater. Plus, as Oprah points out, the set comes in the most adorable package. "I wouldn't even wrap it—just hand it over as is," Oprah says. "And what's inside is just as good. I've long been a fan of Savannah Bee Company honey."
There are even a couple of cookware sets for the person who's trying to furnish their kitchen. Oprah loves this eight-piece nonstick baking set (buy it: $50, Amazon) that has all the basics you need, from a roasting pan to cupcake tins. It gets Oprah's seal of approval as "the perfect space-saving gift for first-time homeowners." There's also a set of gold-handled GreenPan ceramic pots and pans (buy it: $350, was $400; Amazon) on the list available in a bunch of shiny colors.
Read on for more of our 14 favorite picks from this year's Oprah-curated gift guide—from gifts for movie night to something for an indulgent post-Christmas breakfast. (For more holiday suggestions, try out one of Amazon's many other curated guides.)
Heirloom Popcorn Gift Box By Stone Hollow Farmstead
"Who wouldn't love to receive these beautiful jars of popcorn?," Oprah writes. "Great for snackers and movie buffs alike, the various kernels all have slightly different flavor profiles, making for a fun taste test. For my movie nights, I pop them in truffle oil and add some truffle salt!"
Buy it: $79, amazon.com
TRUFF Best Seller Pack
"I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything," Oprah says. "It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil."
Buy it: $78, amazon.com
Beast Blender + Hydration System
"Can you believe this is a blender?," Oprah writes. "It's almost too chic! But it doesn't just look good—it really performs. It was created by the same guy who made the NutriBullet, so you know it's genius. The ribbed design helps ensure a smoother blend, and it comes with a hydration system, allowing you to blend fruits and veggies to create fancy, spa-like water, too."
Buy it: $185, amazon.com
Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit
Oprah says her neighbor Meghan Markle introduced her to this woman-led wellness brand. She says, "Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too."
Buy it: $59, was $74; amazon.com
Casafina Ensemble Collection Stoneware Bakeware Square Baker with Cork Tray
"Make your favorite host's life easier with this dishwasher-safe stoneware baking dish that can go from oven to table in a jiff, thanks to a heat-resistant cork tray," Oprah writes. "It can even be safely stashed in the freezer, perfect for prepping a dish in advance and baking day-of."
Buy it: $90, amazon.com
Eastern Standard Provision Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box
"Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with," Oprah suggests. "Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser—especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce."
Buy it: $48, amazon.com
Ubah Hot Hot Sauce Variety Pack
"How much spice can you handle?," Oprah says. "In this African-inspired sauce trio, ruby is for those who want just a little heat, emerald is for those who can take a bit more fire, and yellow? Well, that's for brave souls who don't mind breathing flames. What I appreciate most is that just a dab of these instantly elevates even the simplest meal."
Buy it: $60, amazon.com
Limited Edition WILDER Mustard Quartet
"Plain mustard? No thanks," Oprah writes. "This quartet—including truffle, horseradish, dijonish, and jalapeño mustard—is sure to add a punch of flavor to anything you spread it on. We are a hot sauce and mustard household, and Stedman has given these his stamp of approval."
Buy it: $35, amazon.com
Heaton Pecans Three-Way Gift Tin
"These pecans are harvested on a farm in my home state of Mississippi," Oprah says. "The tin includes chocolate, praline, and roasted salted pecans. And you can feel extra good about your purchase: The Heaton family, who own the farm, lost a son to addiction, so they donate all their proceeds to help others dealing with addiction issues."
Buy it: $41, amazon.com