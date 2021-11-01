This Coffee Advent Calendar Will Make the Holidays Cheery & Bright

Wake up on the right side of the bed with this delicious holiday gift.
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD November 01, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There is one thing that gets me out of bed in the morning, and that is making my morning coffee. I grind the beans, boil the water and add it all to my beloved French press (I love this 8-Cup French Press from OXO, $41.99). A few minutes of patience later, I am ready to start my day. I know I'm not alone in being a coffee lover, which is why the Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee calendar caught my eye as I was holiday shopping. Whether it's for your favorite early bird or a treat for yourself, this Advent calendar is a must-have for the busy holiday season. 

Related: Joanna Gaines Just Dropped Her Holiday Gift Guide—and These Picks Start at Just $13

Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
$68.00
shop it
Bean Box

Every year, Bean Box releases a coffee Advent calendar with 12 limited-edition holiday blends. This year's tasting notes include flavors of roasted chestnut, cranberry, sugar and spice to help you ring in the holiday cheer with every cup. Each day reveals a different coffee surprise, so it's great for someone who is trying to learn more about which types of coffee they prefer. Plus, if you love a blend that you try, there is a QR code on each packet so you can buy more. Think of it as the ultimate caffeinated sampler pack. 

From improving liver health to promoting longevity, coffee has been associated with a variety of health benefits, making this the gift that keeps on giving. If you lean on a morning cup as much as I do, treat yourself this holiday season with the Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar. It makes a fun and unique gift for the foodie who seems to have it all, too. Regardless of how busy your end-of-the-year schedule is, this calendar might just make a morning person out of you.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com