This Coffee Advent Calendar Will Make the Holidays Cheery & Bright
There is one thing that gets me out of bed in the morning, and that is making my morning coffee. I grind the beans, boil the water and add it all to my beloved French press (I love this 8-Cup French Press from OXO, $41.99). A few minutes of patience later, I am ready to start my day. I know I'm not alone in being a coffee lover, which is why the Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee calendar caught my eye as I was holiday shopping. Whether it's for your favorite early bird or a treat for yourself, this Advent calendar is a must-have for the busy holiday season.
Every year, Bean Box releases a coffee Advent calendar with 12 limited-edition holiday blends. This year's tasting notes include flavors of roasted chestnut, cranberry, sugar and spice to help you ring in the holiday cheer with every cup. Each day reveals a different coffee surprise, so it's great for someone who is trying to learn more about which types of coffee they prefer. Plus, if you love a blend that you try, there is a QR code on each packet so you can buy more. Think of it as the ultimate caffeinated sampler pack.
From improving liver health to promoting longevity, coffee has been associated with a variety of health benefits, making this the gift that keeps on giving. If you lean on a morning cup as much as I do, treat yourself this holiday season with the Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar. It makes a fun and unique gift for the foodie who seems to have it all, too. Regardless of how busy your end-of-the-year schedule is, this calendar might just make a morning person out of you.