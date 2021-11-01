This Coffee Advent Calendar Will Make the Holidays Cheery & Bright

There is one thing that gets me out of bed in the morning, and that is making my morning coffee. I grind the beans, boil the water and add it all to my beloved French press (I love this 8-Cup French Press from OXO, $41.99). A few minutes of patience later, I am ready to start my day. I know I'm not alone in being a coffee lover, which is why the Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee calendar caught my eye as I was holiday shopping. Whether it's for your favorite early bird or a treat for yourself, this Advent calendar is a must-have for the busy holiday season.