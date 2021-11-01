Le Creuset Just Launched a Pet Line, So You Can Spoil Your Furry Best Friend
Anyone who knows me knows that I'm obsessed with my fur baby (read: my American Eskimo Dog, Grits). I'm always trying to find new ways to spoil Grits (like with new toys or a batch of Ina Garten's homemade dog biscuits). And now I can give his kitchenware a much-needed upgrade, thanks to Le Creuset's brand-new pet collection that just dropped today.
There are three pieces in the collection: a 6.5-inch pet bowl, a 7-inch pet bowl and a 4.25-quart pet treat jar. Each of the items comes in five stunning colors (red, dark blue, light blue, light green and orange), so you can match your pet's accessories to your home decor or coordinate with your existing Le Creuset collection.
A media release from the brand said, "The Le Creuset Pet Collection is a stylish way to create happy meals for happy dogs. Crafted from human-grade carbon steel, each piece in the collection is finished with a colorful glaze and our iconic three rings in a fetching dog bone design."
Since the collection is made from enamel on steel, each piece is durable, easy to clean and resistant to stains, scratches and rust. My dog is a messy eater, so I definitely appreciate the practical design and the fact that these bowls are able to go in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
If you're already a fan of Le Creuset, you know that their pieces can definitely err on the pricey side. I love that these pieces are relatively affordable (the small pet bowl retails for $25, the large bowl retails for $35 and the treat jar retails for $45). Plus, I think they'd make great holiday gifts for your furry friend!
I'm personally torn between the light blue and light green colors, so I think I'll get one of each to differentiate between Grits' food and water bowls. Now I just need to stock up on some more treats to fill his treat canister...