This Staub Cast-Iron Braiser Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now—and Reviewers Say They "Can Cook Anything in It"
It's easy to love cooking with cast iron—from the even cooking you'll get on your favorite skillet dinner to the oven-to-table capabilities of a sturdy Dutch oven, a few good pieces of cast-iron cookware will level up just about any recipe. Our Test Kitchen editors have tested out plenty of Dutch ovens and skillets, but Victoria Seaver, our deputy digital editor (and meal-prep enthusiast), swears by one multi-use pot in particular.
"I'm obsessed with my Staub braiser! And I use it for much more than just braising," Seaver says. "I love using it on the stove-top to sauté veggies for dinner, to make a creamy chicken skillet or cook a package of bacon for brunch. And it's nice that it can go straight from the stove-top to the oven for broiling and onto the table."
The Staub 3.5-Quart Multi-Use Braiser with Glass Lid (buy it: from $150, Food52) is available in five vibrant colors, from neutral Sesame to citrusy Turmeric—and reviewers are obsessed. "This is the best pan in the land," one review reads. "You need no others. Just this one. The clear lid is :chef's kiss: and it does everything. Treat yo'self." (The clear lid and the braiser are oven and broiler safe up to 500°F.)
Related: Staub 3.5-Quart Multi-Use Braiser with Glass Lid, $150; Food52
The braiser is deep enough for braising meat and making stews, but it's light enough to be used for smaller batches too, whether it's a chicken and rice dinner or a delicious side of curried veggies. The good news is that this braiser is pretty enough to stay out on your hob, so you can have it within arm's reach for whatever comes up. "I haven't put this pan away since I got it," another reviewer writes. "It is truly the best all purpose pan one would ever need. So far, I've fried bacon in it, made saffron rice, French toast, pan-seared scallops, stir-fried vegetables, the list goes on and on. I think it's already paid for itself in two weeks."
And if you love cast iron but hate cleaning it up at the end of a meal, you'll love how easy to clean this enameled braiser is. You can even put it in the dishwasher, though hand-washing is recommended for long-lasting quality. "I have used it—literally—almost every single night since I got it," one review says. "It's even more useful than my cast-iron skillet… [It's] as practical as it is gorgeous. And easy to clean."
Four colors, including orange, red and a few neutrals, are on sale for $150—that's a $110 discount—and the dark Grenadine shade is marked down to $170 from $270. (Seaver has the Grenadine version and "just loves it.") Pick up this versatile pan in your preferred shade while the sale lasts—and get ready to enjoy some super-cozy meals at home.