This Staub Cast-Iron Braiser Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now—and Reviewers Say They "Can Cook Anything in It"

The braiser is deep enough for braising meat and making stews, but it's light enough to be used for smaller batches too, whether it's a chicken and rice dinner or a delicious side of curried veggies. The good news is that this braiser is pretty enough to stay out on your hob, so you can have it within arm's reach for whatever comes up. "I haven't put this pan away since I got it," another reviewer writes. "It is truly the best all purpose pan one would ever need. So far, I've fried bacon in it, made saffron rice, French toast, pan-seared scallops, stir-fried vegetables, the list goes on and on. I think it's already paid for itself in two weeks."