I'm Buying These 3 Things to Make Thanksgiving Feel a Little Fancier—and They're All Under $20

I live in the south, where there's no greater hosting sin than not having enough food (and isn't the ultimate Turkey Day goal for guests to gobble until they wobble?!). Because of this, I end up making way too much food every Thanksgiving. Though I love having some Turkey Day leftovers to use in soups or sandwiches, I like to send some food home with guests so they can enjoy it too. Take some of the pressure off yourself and buy these disposable leftover containers. They look way more chic than mismatched plastic bins, and you won't have to worry about guests returning them. Plus, the set comes with 36 small (5"x7") Thanksgiving-themed containers that are perfect for keeping everything separate and fresh. Bonus: The aluminum can be reheated in the oven, so your guests won't have to use up any extra dishes!