Adele Just Gave Fans a Look at Her Beautiful Kitchen—and Her Gorgeous Dutch Oven Is 40% Off Right Now

Adele keeps a pair of cast-iron pieces within reach on her stovetop. The first is a light blue Dutch oven from Le Creuset, which looks like a sauteuse (buy it: $180, Le Creuset) in the brand's Sea Salt colorway. While the Sea Salt version is currently out of stock on the Le Creuset website, sauteuses in six colors are in stock and marked down by 40%. For a similar cool blue tone, you could try out the new Chambray tone, which has a worn-denim look. Or you could go much bolder with the golden Nectar or fiery red Cerise.