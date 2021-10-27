Adele Just Gave Fans a Look at Her Beautiful Kitchen—and Her Gorgeous Dutch Oven Is 40% Off Right Now
Adele is back—back on the radio, back on magazine covers and back in the U.S., where she now lives with her son in Beverly Hills. The English singer was the November cover star for both Vogue and British Vogue, where she opened up about her health and wellness journey. She even let Vogue swing by her house for a quick round of "73 Questions," the game celebs like Serena Williams and Reese Witherspoon have been playing for years now.
While Adele did let the folks at home in on a few fun tidbits—her most prized possession is a framed piece of gum that Céline Dion once chewed, by the way—the best part was getting a good look at her huge kitchen. The open space is stacked high with pretty green cabinets with gold fixtures, and she spends lots of time chatting with the camera over her glossy white countertops.
In the background, you can see some of the kitchenware that populates her cooking space, like a thick wooden chopping block (this one from the Vermont-based J.K. Adams is pretty similar for $85) and a wooden knife block, like this five-piece set from Opinel (buy it: $199, Food52) or this bamboo block that will fit the knives you already own (buy it: $60, Williams Sonoma). But the real stunners are on the hob built into Adele's enormous kitchen island.
Adele keeps a pair of cast-iron pieces within reach on her stovetop. The first is a light blue Dutch oven from Le Creuset, which looks like a sauteuse (buy it: $180, Le Creuset) in the brand's Sea Salt colorway. While the Sea Salt version is currently out of stock on the Le Creuset website, sauteuses in six colors are in stock and marked down by 40%. For a similar cool blue tone, you could try out the new Chambray tone, which has a worn-denim look. Or you could go much bolder with the golden Nectar or fiery red Cerise.
Buy it: Le Creuset Sauteuse in Chambray, $180, was $300; lecreuset.com
Adele also has a large cast-iron skillet sitting beneath her petite Dutch oven. We love the pretty upturned handles on this pan, and you can find a similar look in this Food Network skillet (buy it: $32, Kohl's). But for something a little sturdier, there are also similar skillets from Bed Bath and Beyond, like this 13-inch skillet with nonstick coating from Zakarian (buy it: $70) or this five-star, affordable 14-inch version from Our Table (buy it: $40).
You never know how long a Le Creuset sale will last, so if you want to pick up this pretty Dutch oven for the home cook (or Adele lover) in your life, you'll want to act fast if you want to score this deal.