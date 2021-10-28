Joanna Gaines Just Dropped Her Holiday Gift Guide—and These Picks Start at Just $13
Holiday gifting can be difficult—especially when it comes to that hard-to-buy-for person who seemingly already has everything. So when Joanna Gaines published her holiday gift guide, we knew we had to check it out ASAP. As evidenced by her home projects on Fixer Upper, she has an amazing eye for design and her gift guide picks definitely reflect that. We picked out our favorite finds from Joanna Gaines' gift guide—and they start at just $13.
Joanna Gaines Holiday Gifts
Vitruvi White Stone Diffuser and Oils
We could all use a little more zen in our lives, and this ceramic stone diffuser from Vitruvi is the perfect gift for someone who could use a little extra relaxation. The diffuser looks chic and minimal, and is neutral enough to blend in with any decor. It has a 3-hour setting that allows the diffuser to run continuously, or a 7.5-hour setting which allows it to run intermittently all day.
Joanna also has several Vitruvi essential oils on her gifting list:
- Uplift kit (buy it: $48 at Free People)
- Unwind kit (buy it: $54 at Revolve)
- Lavender essential oil (buy it: $18 at Revolve)
- Eucalyptus essential oil (buy it: $13 at Revolve)
- Spruce essential oil (buy it: $14 at Revolve)
Floral Ring Dish
Stash jewelry, keys and more in this happy little dish. At $16, it would make a cute Secret Santa gift or stocking stuffer for those who are perpetually losing their valuables (hello, it's me).
Mount Lai Black Obsidian Facial Spa Set
Joanna is clearly obsessed with this brand, since she has several of their products on her gifting list. This self-care set includes a gua sha and face roller to depuff and firm skin. Plus, the black obsidian is sleek and stylish.
Monthly Planners
Get organized in the new year with a fresh planner. Joanna has both of these on her gifting list, but one has a soft cover and the other is spiral-bound so you can choose which style you prefer.
Acacia Recipe Box
There's something so nostalgic about a recipe box, and Magnolia's acacia wood version would blend in seamlessly with any kitchen. It would be so special to gift this with a handwritten recipe card of your top-secret cookies or their mom's meatloaf.
Silk Pillowcase
Silk pillowcases can help reduce frizz and breakage in hair and reportedly have anti-aging skin benefits. While we can't vouch for those claims, we will say that this pillowcase from Slip looks luxe and comes in nine silky colors—and we definitely wouldn't mind if one appeared in our stockings this year!
Smithey Cast-Iron Skillet
There's nothing more sacred in a southern kitchen than a cast-iron skillet (trust me, I live in Alabama). From baking cornbread to searing steaks, cast-iron skillets are a kitchen workhorse—and Joanna Gaines naturally chose Smithey, a company that makes gorgeous hand-forged, heirloom-quality cast-iron. Make your gift even more special by engraving it with your recipient's name (or nickname!). This piece will certainly last a lifetime in their kitchen.
Aromatherapy Eye Pillow
This aromatherapy eye pillow is a must-have for the giftee in need of some TLC. Buckwheat groat, lavender flower and chamomile flowers fill the 8-inch linen pouch for a calming treat. According to the product description, the weight from the groats helps engage acupressure points and relieve facial tension. (As a chronic migraine sufferer, I'm betting this would feel amazing!)
Body Care
Joanna is definitely partial to this brand on Etsy. She has several body care faves that made her holiday list, including: sana body oil, rose petal body oil, solis body oil and pink salt scrub.
KitchenAid Mixer
Want to splurge a little this holiday season? A KitchenAid mixer is on nearly every home cook's wishlist! From mixing cookie dough to making homemade bread, this kitchen workhorse is worth every single penny. Joanna picked out the copper pearl color, which adds a little glam to any kitchen, but it comes in dozens of different shades.
Books
Joanna's three books—Magnolia Table, Magnolia Table Volume 2 and Homebody all made her gifting list. If your giftee is an avid griller, she also recommends giving them a copy of Hardcore Carnivore: Cook Meat Like You Mean It.
Victrola Cambridge Farmhouse Turntable
This looks like an old-timey victrola, but has all of the bells and whistles that will appeal to a modern-day music lover. This machine can play vinyl records or FM radio and even stream music from your Bluetooth-enabled device or aux cord.
Beard Replenishment Oil
Blind Barber's Beard Oil is made with botanical extracts, jojoba oil and avocado oil to moisturize dry winter skin and soothe razor burn, be gone. And it's not just for beards—rub a little between your hands and add to the ends of your hair to tame frizz and add a little extra gloss.
Grilling Spice Set
Spiceology and Magnolia teamed up to make a grilling spice set with all sorts of fun spice blends. Buy the whole set of four here, or pick up the Korean BBQ, Nashville Hot Chicken, Cowboy Crust or Black and Bleu seasonings on their own for stocking stuffers they'll actually use.
Barbour Wax Holdall Duffel
Upgrade your favorite traveler's duffel bag with this chic pick. It's an investment piece at $250, but it's the ideal size for weekend trips, has a waxed cotton fabric for weather resistance and comes in navy and olive colorways. This is truly a timeless bag your recipient will want to bring everywhere.
Single Square Cooking Iron
This is the cutest gift for the camper in your life. Use this little gadget to make hand pies, omelets, paninis and so much s'more (see what we did there?) while camping. The long metal arms and wooden handle offer safety and convenience for the ultimate open-flame cooking experience.
Camp Chef Rainier Cooking System
Camping and tailgates have never been so fancy. Use this nonstick aluminum griddle to whip up pancakes and bacon and heat a kettle on the other side for pour-over coffee. The set includes the griddle, which has one 8,000 BTWU tube burner and a 10,000 BTU burner, plus a durable carrying case for easy transportation.
Stanley Heritage Cooler and Bottle Set
Give a major upgrade to your recipient's work lunch (seriously, only Joanna Gaines would find something this cool and practical!). This insulated cooler and thermos set will ensure that soups stay hot and sandwiches won't get soggy, thanks to the sectioned interior. Bonus: The cooler handle locks the 1.5-quart bottle in place and the reversible cooler lid also doubles as a lunch tray.
7-in-1 Multi-Tool
If you're trying to find a gift or stocking stuffer for the ultimate handyperson, this 7-in-1 multi-tool is perfect. The tool features a claw hammer (yes, really!), pliers, a screwdriver, a bottle opener, a knife, a serrated knife and a wire cutter.
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Of course Joanna Gaines would have this must-have kitchen item on her gift guide! Whether you're braising meat, baking bread, making chili or frying chicken, Le Creuset's Dutch ovens are a home cook's dream. She likes the 5 ½-quart version in the colors Deep Teal, White and Artichaut (a deep green).