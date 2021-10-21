Reviewers Are Obsessed with This Retro Dutch Oven That's Half the Price of a Le Creuset

"This works great, is easy to clean, and (greatest of all) is absolutely stunning," one review reads. "I leave it out on my stove top all the time." You'll have a pretty easy time bringing this dish along to the dinner table as well—the lid even doubles as a trivet to keep your piping hot pot off of the counter or tablecloth. Dansk also makes a saucepan with a trivet lid (buy it: from $55, Food52) if you want to complete the set.