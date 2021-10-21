Reviewers Are Obsessed with This Retro Dutch Oven That's Half the Price of a Le Creuset
We're all about making comforting, cozy meals as the air cools this fall. Plenty of our favorite comfort food dinners come together in a sturdy Dutch oven—from quick and easy vegetarian chili to whole roasted chicken. And while we love our Dutch ovens, whether they're from Lodge, Le Creuset or Staub, they can be pretty expensive (and pretty dang heavy).
According to reviewers, one brand is dialing back the signature price point and weight we associate with enameled Dutch ovens, all while retaining the style and quality we want from a good piece of cookware. Dansk, a Danish cookware producer, has been producing all kinds of cookware, serviceware and kitchen supplies since the 1950s.
Buy it: 4-Quart Food52 x Dansk Kobenstyle Casserole, $165; Food52
The Dansk Kobenstyle Dutch oven (buy it: $165, Food52) is available in six colors (plus two hues that are out of stock for now), including a midnight blue, pale lavender and cherry red. Unlike many Dutch ovens, the Dansk model is made of enameled carbon steel rather than enameled cast iron, so you can trust its durability.
"This works great, is easy to clean, and (greatest of all) is absolutely stunning," one review reads. "I leave it out on my stove top all the time." You'll have a pretty easy time bringing this dish along to the dinner table as well—the lid even doubles as a trivet to keep your piping hot pot off of the counter or tablecloth. Dansk also makes a saucepan with a trivet lid (buy it: from $55, Food52) if you want to complete the set.
Even professional chefs like Samin Nosrat trust the Dansk pot for regular use—you can see her bright yellow version in the background of her show Salt Fat Acid Heat. And our own Digital Content Director, Penelope Wall, loves her Dansk Dutch oven for its lightweight convenience.
"I love this cookware because the design is different, and it is a great size when cooking for two," another reviewer wrote of the 4-quart version. For those who love cooking for just one or two, there's a smaller 2-quart version that would fit the bill.
This sturdy little pot would also be a good holiday gift for a friend who loves cooking—or just loves the retro aesthetic that this little piece of cookware adds to any kitchen.