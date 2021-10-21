7 Things I'm Buying Right Now to Make Holiday Hosting a Breeze

Each year, I inevitably find myself in the "OMG I don't have a present/hostess gift/Secret Santa item for X person" situation and end up panic-buying something that the person may or may not even like. This year, I'm going to buy a few extra bottles of delicious wine in varying price ranges to keep on hand for these very situations. My favorite inexpensive wine to give as a gift is Los Vascos cabernet sauvignon (buy it: $10, Total Wine). It's rich and spicy with notes of plum, and is perfect for chilly winter evenings (plus, I find that most people love it and think it's a lot more expensive than it really is). My favorite splurge-worthy holiday wine is Nicholas Feuillatte's Brut Reserve Champagne (buy it: $38, Drizly). It's bright and bubbly and perfect for celebrating the holidays. Pick up some inexpensive holiday- or winter-themed wine bags to make the bottle of wine feel a little more special (I love these buffalo check ones; buy them: $15 for six bags on Amazon).