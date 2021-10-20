This 5-Star Coffee Maker Is the Best Part of My Morning—and It's 24% Off Right Now

For espresso fans, the machine is kind of a miracle. Whether your mental image of an espresso machine is a big, old-fashioned brass machine with lots of bells and whistles or the steaming contraption you see baristas manning at your local Starbucks, you'll be surprised at just how easy it is to work the Nespresso Vertuo machine. The single-serve coffee maker uses capsules to make each cup, and the barcode around the rim of the capsule lid instructs the machine on how much water to use—so as long as you can press one button and keep your water reservoir stocked with filtered water, you're in good shape.