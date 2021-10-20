This 5-Star Coffee Maker Is the Best Part of My Morning—and It's 24% Off Right Now
I'm the kind of person who *must* start the day with coffee. In an emergency, I can sometimes wait an hour for a cup, or maybe replace it with a mug of highly caffeinated tea, but honestly, nothing does the trick like a cup of black coffee (or a creamy latte).
And while I could swing by a coffee shop in the morning or buy my iced lattes in a can at the grocery store, making one investment in my kitchen has saved me tons of money in the coffee drinking department—and made having a deliciously frothy cup of coffee one of the easiest parts of my day. I've had this Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi (buy it: $149, Amazon) for the past year, and it's always the best part of my morning.
Whether I'm brewing a double espresso or just a strong cup of basic coffee, my Nespresso Vertuo machine is always up to the challenge—and right now, you can buy one of the highest rated Nespresso Vertuo machines on sale for 24% off. The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi (buy it: $159, was $209; Amazon) has earned more than 6,000 five-star reviews—and it's easy to understand why.
For espresso fans, the machine is kind of a miracle. Whether your mental image of an espresso machine is a big, old-fashioned brass machine with lots of bells and whistles or the steaming contraption you see baristas manning at your local Starbucks, you'll be surprised at just how easy it is to work the Nespresso Vertuo machine. The single-serve coffee maker uses capsules to make each cup, and the barcode around the rim of the capsule lid instructs the machine on how much water to use—so as long as you can press one button and keep your water reservoir stocked with filtered water, you're in good shape.
"Over the past couple years, I did enjoy a nice cappuccino, which we all know can be expensive," one reviewer wrote of the on-sale coffee maker. "Now I can make the same fancy cappuccino in my kitchen for $2–$4, as well as all the other coffee drinks. [This] machine is very simple to use."
The machine heats up very quickly, so you can have a single serving of coffee in just a couple of minutes. I like to start the day with a dark double espresso—specifically the Scuro pod (buy it: $1 per pod, Amazon)—and milk. (If you want to level up your latte experience, you could always opt for a Nespresso Aeroccino for $99 or pick up a well-reviewed milk frother for as little as $15.) And for those who enjoy a classic cup of joe, there's always a variety of medium and dark roast coffees to choose from.
Each machine comes with a 12-capsule welcome set, so you can test out a range of brews and blends until you find the perfect fit. The set includes a little of everything, including decaffeinated espresso, light-roast blends and servings large enough to fill your favorite travel mug, so you're sure to find something you'll love. (Plus, you can order recycling bags for your Nespresso pods for free—just load them into the prepaid shipping bag, seal it and drop it off at a UPS location to recycle your old pods.)
"I didn't know coffee at home could taste so good," another review reads. "This will literally keep me from dashing to Starbucks because I feel like I have an in-home coffee shop in my life now." (But just in case you're a Starbucks super fan, Nespresso makes pods with their coffee, too!)
If the thought of espresso bar-quality coffee in your own kitchen isn't enough to tempt you, here are a few recipes that just might. You could have the most important ingredient in our Espresso Martini with just the touch of a button—or you could get in the habit of making your own healthy Pumpkin Spice Latte in the morning. No matter how you take your morning cup (or evening nightcap), you won't regret splurging on this upgrade.