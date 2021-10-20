10 Kitchen Tools Our Editors Can't Live Without on Thanksgiving

From helping you carve a turkey with ease to keeping your food the right temperature, these items will make Thanksgiving stress-free.
Jaime Milan October 20, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year (it's pretty much the home cook's personal Super Bowl). Prepping, cooking and serving the Turkey Day feast can be a super stressful undertaking—especially when you're trying to ensure that multiple dishes are ready at the same time. But thankfully, our Test Kitchen pros and EatingWell editors have some tools they rely on every year for more seamless Thanksgiving prep. Here are the 10 best Thanksgiving kitchen tools, according to our editors.

Related: 6 Delicious Menus for However You Do Thanksgiving

Best Thanksgiving Kitchen Tools

1. Triple Slow Cooker

Ease some of the pressure this year by making a few Thanksgiving dishes in the slow cooker. It'll free up precious oven and stove space, plus it'll keep your dishes hot until you're ready to eat. Another pro tip? Keep already-cooked food warm in your slow-cooker. EatingWell's Digital Editorial Fellow, Leah Goggins, says, "We use one of these slow cooker trios to keep smaller sides hot, like creamed corn and gravy."

TRU 1.5 qt. Triple Crock Buffet Slow Cooker
$64.99
Buy it
Bed Bath and Beyond

2. Hot Dish

EatingWell's Social Media Editor Sophie Johnson says, "I love everything in this line from Great Jones—especially the hot dish!" Whether you're baking off your green bean casserole or transporting it to Friendsgiving, this 9-by-13 inch stoneware dish fits the bill perfectly. Plus, it's pretty enough to display right on the table. 

Hot Dish
$75.00
Buy it
Great Jones

3. Cutting Board

Food Editor Carolyn Malcoun says Thanksgiving isn't complete without "a cutting board with a reservoir that's big enough for turkey carving." This acacia carving board is a large enough size (20 by 15 inches) to carve your bird, and it has slip-proof feet and a deep groove to catch any runoff juices. It's hard to believe this A+ find is under $50!

Architec Madeira Acacia Carving Board
$49.99
Buy it
Crate and Barrel

4. Kitchen Shears

Malcoun says, "I feel like kitchen shears are under-appreciated—they're great to have in case you need to do an emergency spatchcock, plus they make quick work of trimming green beans, snipping herbs, etc."

Wüsthof Stainless-Steel Shears
$49.95
Buy it
Williams Sonoma

5. Fat Separator

Test Kitchen and Editorial Operations Manager Breana Killeen says she uses "a fat separator that also strains" for her homemade gravy recipe. Save time (and mess) by opting for one of these tools, and never look back.

Oxo Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator
$15.99
Buy it
OXO

6. Instant Read Thermometer

Malcoun believes every home cook should have an instant read thermometer to make sure their bird is perfectly cooked (FYI- here's how to roast a turkey the right way). She adds, "Please don't use the pop-up one your turkey comes with!" 

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Buy it
Amazon

7. Corkscrew

Digital Director Penelope Wall swears by a special corkscrew for opening bottles of wine for guests on Thanksgiving (or any time of year, really). She says, "I love my Origine corkscrew from Laguiole. It's coated in Teflon, so it screws in really smoothly." This would also make a fantastic Thanksgiving host gift along with an affordable bottle of red wine

Origine Two-step Waiter's Corkscrew - Barrel Wood Handle
$49.00
Buy it
Laguiole Imports

8. Casserole Carrying Set

I'm obsessed with my Pyrex Portable 4-Piece Bake and Carry Set. My husband and I got this as a wedding gift, and over the years we've used it more times than I can count. It's perfect for transporting hot dishes straight from the oven to your Thanksgiving gathering, and it'll keep food warm for hours. 

Pyrex Portable 4-Piece Bake & Carry Set w/ TempPack & Carrier
$45.99
Buy it
QVC

9. Insulated Bowl

I love this Hydro Flask bowl, since it can regulate your food temps for hours. On Turkey Day, you can keep your autumn salad cool and crisp or your butternut squash soup piping hot (bonus: you won't have to bug your host to use their fridge or oven!). 

3-Quart Serving Bowl with Lid
$54.95
Buy it
Hydroflask

10. Velvet Ropes

Senior Food Editor Devon O'Brien jokes that she would love to have, "Velvet ropes to keep everyone else out of the kitchen!" Though velvet ropes may be a little pricey, this is a fun option to break out on Thanksgiving if you're constantly having to shoo family away from the oven.

New Star Foodservice Stanchions
Buy it
Amazon
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com