10 Kitchen Tools Our Editors Can't Live Without on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year (it's pretty much the home cook's personal Super Bowl). Prepping, cooking and serving the Turkey Day feast can be a super stressful undertaking—especially when you're trying to ensure that multiple dishes are ready at the same time. But thankfully, our Test Kitchen pros and EatingWell editors have some tools they rely on every year for more seamless Thanksgiving prep. Here are the 10 best Thanksgiving kitchen tools, according to our editors.
Best Thanksgiving Kitchen Tools
1. Triple Slow Cooker
Ease some of the pressure this year by making a few Thanksgiving dishes in the slow cooker. It'll free up precious oven and stove space, plus it'll keep your dishes hot until you're ready to eat. Another pro tip? Keep already-cooked food warm in your slow-cooker. EatingWell's Digital Editorial Fellow, Leah Goggins, says, "We use one of these slow cooker trios to keep smaller sides hot, like creamed corn and gravy."
2. Hot Dish
EatingWell's Social Media Editor Sophie Johnson says, "I love everything in this line from Great Jones—especially the hot dish!" Whether you're baking off your green bean casserole or transporting it to Friendsgiving, this 9-by-13 inch stoneware dish fits the bill perfectly. Plus, it's pretty enough to display right on the table.
3. Cutting Board
Food Editor Carolyn Malcoun says Thanksgiving isn't complete without "a cutting board with a reservoir that's big enough for turkey carving." This acacia carving board is a large enough size (20 by 15 inches) to carve your bird, and it has slip-proof feet and a deep groove to catch any runoff juices. It's hard to believe this A+ find is under $50!
4. Kitchen Shears
Malcoun says, "I feel like kitchen shears are under-appreciated—they're great to have in case you need to do an emergency spatchcock, plus they make quick work of trimming green beans, snipping herbs, etc."
5. Fat Separator
Test Kitchen and Editorial Operations Manager Breana Killeen says she uses "a fat separator that also strains" for her homemade gravy recipe. Save time (and mess) by opting for one of these tools, and never look back.
6. Instant Read Thermometer
Malcoun believes every home cook should have an instant read thermometer to make sure their bird is perfectly cooked (FYI- here's how to roast a turkey the right way). She adds, "Please don't use the pop-up one your turkey comes with!"
7. Corkscrew
Digital Director Penelope Wall swears by a special corkscrew for opening bottles of wine for guests on Thanksgiving (or any time of year, really). She says, "I love my Origine corkscrew from Laguiole. It's coated in Teflon, so it screws in really smoothly." This would also make a fantastic Thanksgiving host gift along with an affordable bottle of red wine.
8. Casserole Carrying Set
I'm obsessed with my Pyrex Portable 4-Piece Bake and Carry Set. My husband and I got this as a wedding gift, and over the years we've used it more times than I can count. It's perfect for transporting hot dishes straight from the oven to your Thanksgiving gathering, and it'll keep food warm for hours.
9. Insulated Bowl
I love this Hydro Flask bowl, since it can regulate your food temps for hours. On Turkey Day, you can keep your autumn salad cool and crisp or your butternut squash soup piping hot (bonus: you won't have to bug your host to use their fridge or oven!).
10. Velvet Ropes
Senior Food Editor Devon O'Brien jokes that she would love to have, "Velvet ropes to keep everyone else out of the kitchen!" Though velvet ropes may be a little pricey, this is a fun option to break out on Thanksgiving if you're constantly having to shoo family away from the oven.