This $6 Limited-Edition Trader Joe's Find Is So Good, People Are Stocking Up for the Whole Year

But for some Trader Joe's shoppers, maple butter is already flying off the shelves. Multiple commenters chimed in to say that their local TJ's is out of the autumn delicacy for good this year. The good news is that Trader Joe's doesn't have a monopoly on maple butter—you can pick up a jar of the fall sweet from quite a few different retailers. You can pick up two jars of Trader Joe's Maple Butter on Amazon (buy it: $28), if you're set on picking up some of the stuff fans call "absolutely yummy."