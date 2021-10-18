This Massively Popular Seasonal Cleaning Product Is Finally Back in Stock, So I Bought 10 Bottles
Around this time last year, a friend introduced me to Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Snowdrop All-Purpose Cleaner after I complimented how great her house smelled. I was surprised to find out that it was an under-$5 cleaning product that gave her house its fresh scent—not a fancy, $50 candle.
The scent description on Target's website says, "Snowdrop features the sweetness of orange and mandarin mixed with white grapefruit and the cool florals of iced petunia. Flowery notes of poinsettia and white jasmine tea are warmed with a hint of wood, creating a frosted floral scent picked fresh for winter," but to me it smells exactly like a ritzy hotel lobby. And even though it's *technically* a holiday scent, it smells like fresh flowers so I use it year-round. I realize that this is all very bold praise for a household cleaning product, but it really is that good (and 95% of reviewers on Target have also rated it 5 stars).
But here's the sad part (at least for me): Last year, after I went through my first bottle, I couldn't find it anymore. Even though it was still well before the holidays, no stores near me carried it and it was already sold out everywhere online. My sweet mom bought me three bottles off Ebay for Christmas because she knew about my infatuation with this cleaning product, but I've since gone through those and have been not-so-patiently waiting for Mrs. Meyers' holiday product line to roll out again. I've been checking back every week since September (did I mention I was OBSESSED with this?!), and I finally found Snowdrop in stock at Target. The best part? You can buy it online.
I quickly scooped up 10 bottles for me and my friends (we're all obsessed with the scent, please don't judge us), but I had to share this find of the century with EatingWell's readers because I love y'all.
Beyond its fantastic scent, this product is great for cleaning most surfaces in your home. It's an all-purpose cleaner, so you can use it on hardwood floors, tile, countertops, walls and more. I also love that it's bio-based, free of phthalates, parabens and dyes, is cruelty free and never tested on animals. And the price ($4.29 per 16-ounce bottle) simply can't be beat. Just make sure to stock up, because once this scent is sold out it may not come back for at least a year.