The Keurig Advent Calendar Is Already Selling Out, So Coffee Lovers Need to Buy It ASAP

To enjoy, simply place the K-Cup pod in any Keurig machine and you'll have a fresh cup of coffee (or hot chocolate) in record time. The K-Cup pods are compatible with machines like the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (buy it: Target, $120) or the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (buy it: Target, $90), so you can be sure that the gift recipient can enjoy the pods with their current machine (or buy them a machine and the calendar to really treat them). And once you've brewed the coffee, the K-Cup pods can be recycled.