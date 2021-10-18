The Keurig Advent Calendar Is Already Selling Out, So Coffee Lovers Need to Buy It ASAP
While it may still be October, shopping for the holiday season has already begun. From Le Creuset's gorgeous holiday collection to these floral recipe tins, I'm already buying gifts for my friends and family. Now, I've found the perfect gift for my coffee-obsessed brother-in-law: Keurig's Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar.
The seasonal calendar features 24 K-Cup pods, so there's a new one to try each day leading up to the holidays. The calendar features coffee and cocoa from multiple brands, including Green Mountain Coffee Roaster, The Original Donut Shop Coffee, McCafe, Peet's Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Cinnabon, Newman's Own Organics, Kahlua, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Panera Bread and Swiss Miss, so it's the perfect way to try a wide range of flavors and varieties. Some flavors include cinnamon streusel coffee cake, coffee peppermint bark, cinnamon sugar cookie and more.
To enjoy, simply place the K-Cup pod in any Keurig machine and you'll have a fresh cup of coffee (or hot chocolate) in record time. The K-Cup pods are compatible with machines like the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (buy it: Target, $120) or the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (buy it: Target, $90), so you can be sure that the gift recipient can enjoy the pods with their current machine (or buy them a machine and the calendar to really treat them). And once you've brewed the coffee, the K-Cup pods can be recycled.
This Advent calendar is an easy way to add holiday cheer to anyone's morning. Buy it now and you'll definitely be winning the award for 'Best Gift' this year.