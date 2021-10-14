5 Healthy, No-Cook Snacks I'm Obsessed with Right Now

This might sound dramatic, but Fix and Fogg nut butter has changed my life. I've tried dozens of different nut butters over the years (a nice perk of my job), but Fix and Fogg's Oaty Nut Butter is definitely my current favorite. It sits somewhere between creamy and crunchy on the texture spectrum, since it's made with a mix of oats, cashews, coconut, peanuts, sunflower kernels and chia seeds. I love that this nut butter is full of complex and delicious flavor, but still packs 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber and only has 1 gram of sugar per serving. My favorite way to eat it is on pear or apple slices with a little honey, but it's also delicious as a dip for pretzels or swirled into Greek yogurt. You can buy Fix & Fogg at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Thrive Market, Amazon and more. Find your nearest retailer here.