5 Healthy, No-Cook Snacks I'm Obsessed with Right Now
I love snacks, but haven't always chosen the most nutritious options. I've been trying to get a little healthier this fall, so I've been paying closer attention to the food that I'm eating. This means prioritizing snacks with satiating fiber, protein and healthy fats to keep me full until my next meal. It's not easy (or fun) to eat celery sticks when you really want a Rice Krispy Treat or bag of chips, so I've been searching for tasty snacks that feel indulgent, but are actually pretty healthy. Here are five of my favorite healthy, no-cook snacks right now.
Fix and Fogg Oaty Nut Butter
This might sound dramatic, but Fix and Fogg nut butter has changed my life. I've tried dozens of different nut butters over the years (a nice perk of my job), but Fix and Fogg's Oaty Nut Butter is definitely my current favorite. It sits somewhere between creamy and crunchy on the texture spectrum, since it's made with a mix of oats, cashews, coconut, peanuts, sunflower kernels and chia seeds. I love that this nut butter is full of complex and delicious flavor, but still packs 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber and only has 1 gram of sugar per serving. My favorite way to eat it is on pear or apple slices with a little honey, but it's also delicious as a dip for pretzels or swirled into Greek yogurt. You can buy Fix & Fogg at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Thrive Market, Amazon and more. Find your nearest retailer here.
Roasted Edamame
Whenever I'm craving something crunchy and salty, these individually portioned roasted edamame snacks fit the bill. They're also gluten-free and vegan (and offer a whopping 20 grams of plant-based protein per package!). Plus, they're easy to toss into your purse, car or desk drawer and take on the go.
SkinnyDipped Almonds
Though almonds boast some amazing health benefits, I'm not a fan of snacking on plain nuts. I recently discovered SkinnyDipped's dessert-inspired almonds, which have flavors like Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Lemon Bliss or Super Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt. They're gluten-free, have no artificial flavors or colors and each single-serving package has around 60 calories, 3 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein. To make this snack a little more filling, I usually eat it with some Greek yogurt, string cheese or a piece of fruit.
PopCorners Kettle Corn
I tried these kettle corn popcorn "chips" for the first time on a cross-country flight and immediately requested another bag from the flight attendant (shoutout to JetBlue for the second snack!). I thought I enjoyed these so much because I was just hungry on an airplane, but I've been snacking on these ever since. Though these kettle corn "chips" taste really sweet, they only have 3 grams of sugar per serving. Some nights, I'll even have a bag for dessert and feel totally satisfied.
Love + Chew Superfood Cookies
These mini cookies come in a variety pack with four delicious flavors—Cherry Almond, Banana Bread, Mocha Chip (my favorite) and Chocolate Chia. They're perfect for when you're craving something sweet, and they taste like a super soft bakery cookie. But unlike store-bought cookies, these are packed with healthy, plant-based ingredients like almonds, date paste, almond butter and chia seeds. Plus, each cookie is under 140 calories and has less than 1 gram of added sugar (a big win in my book!). Try them with your afternoon cup of coffee, and thank me later.
