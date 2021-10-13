Le Creuset Just Launched a Gorgeous Holiday Collection—and Items Start at $12

This adorable Dutch oven is perfect for the holidays! The 5 ¾-quart oval Dutch oven is coated in Le Creuset's Cerise (cherry red) color and has a swirly Santa face emblazoned on the lid (with the oven-safe gold knob as his nose). The best part? This enameled cast-iron skillet is ready to use and requires no seasoning. It's also safe to use in the oven (up to 500℉), dishwasher and on nearly any type of stove (including induction cooktops). At $400, it's the priciest piece in the collection, but you'll be able to bake holiday breads, braise your holiday roast or make grandma's mashed potatoes in it for decades to come.