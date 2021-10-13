Le Creuset Just Launched a Gorgeous Holiday Collection—and Items Start at $12
It's no secret that we're big Le Creuset fans at EatingWell. The brand's Dutch ovens are consistently voted one of the best by our Test Kitchen, and Le Creuset's pieces aren't just pretty—they're also kitchen workhorses that last a lifetime. Whether you're braising meat, baking a loaf of bread or simmering chili on the stovetop, Le Creuset cookware will be your BFF. The only problem? Even though they're worth it, the pieces can be pretty pricey.
But now, Le Creuset is making spirits bright with their new holiday collection—and items start at just $12! Le Creuset's Noël collection quietly launched on October 1, and the 13-piece line expanded on their previous holiday collection.
Whether you're looking for a sweet stocking stuffer, a secret Santa gift or want to go all out on a piece of holiday-themed heirloom-quality cookware, there are plenty of options (and price points) to choose from in this gorgeous collection.
What to Buy from Le Creuset's Noël Collection
Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven
This adorable Dutch oven is perfect for the holidays! The 5 ¾-quart oval Dutch oven is coated in Le Creuset's Cerise (cherry red) color and has a swirly Santa face emblazoned on the lid (with the oven-safe gold knob as his nose). The best part? This enameled cast-iron skillet is ready to use and requires no seasoning. It's also safe to use in the oven (up to 500℉), dishwasher and on nearly any type of stove (including induction cooktops). At $400, it's the priciest piece in the collection, but you'll be able to bake holiday breads, braise your holiday roast or make grandma's mashed potatoes in it for decades to come.
Snowflake Braiser
Le Creuset's snowflake braiser is a wintery piece of kitchenware that you'll break out year after year. With an embossed snowflake design and two color options to choose from (Marseille, a rich blue, or Matte Cotton, a flat white), you'll be whipping up cinnamon rolls or frying latkes with panache. Just the same as the Dutch oven, this piece is safe to use in the oven, dishwasher and on nearly any type of cooktop.
Santa Claus Platter
Putting out milk and cookies for Santa has never looked so chic! This 14-inch by 11-inch oval stoneware platter is embossed with a swirly Santa face, and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Use it for festive charcuterie boards, holiday cookie exchanges or boozy hot cocoa boards. It's even safe to use as bakeware in the oven, broiler and microwave!
Hostess Tray
Add a little French flair to your home this holiday season with a tray that says "Joyeux Noel" (translation: "Merry Christmas"). Whether you use this gorgeous stoneware as an appetizer tray or to bake holiday cookies (FYI—it's safe to use in the oven or broiler), your guests will be très jealous of this 11-inch holiday tray.
Holiday Mugs
With six different mugs to choose from (a Christmas tree, two Santa Claus designs, a snowman, reindeer and ornaments), you can sip your coffee or cocoa in style every day of the week. Each mug is $20, and would make for a sweet Secret Santa or coworker gift (I'll be giving one of these mugs to my amazing FedEx and UPS drivers who deliver my packages all year long!).
Silicone Spatulas
Silicone spatulas are one of my favorite stocking stuffers, because I don't think you can ever have too many of them. Whether you're getting the last bit of nut butter from the jar or stirring a simmer sauce, silicone spatulas are the real MVPs. And these two adorable Santa-studded options would make holiday cookie-baking a breeze (and, okay, look darn cute in your kitchen).
Santa Claus Cookie Jar
Holiday cookie jars feel so nostalgic—and I love this vintage-inspired red and white version. The adorable swirly Santa motif feels so cheery, and the gold knob on top adds a little polish (and makes the lid easier to open). Fill this cookie jar with your homemade creations, and your house will be the go-to holiday destination this year.