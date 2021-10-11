These Two Gorgeous Matte Le Creuset Finishes Are 20% Off Right Now
If you're looking to add some heirloom-quality cast-iron cookware to your kitchen collection this fall, you're in luck. Williams Sonoma just put two gorgeous Le Creuset colorways on sale, so you can mix and match Le Creuset's sturdy cookware and bakeware into a complementary set that's literally guaranteed to last a lifetime.
The light, neutral Matte French Grey and night-sky Matte Navy colors are both on sale, with enameled cast-iron, stone bakeware and even durable dinnerware 20% off. This promotion may not last long—so you'll want to take advantage of these deals before they sell out.
The most exciting deal among these might be the Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 4.25-Quart Deep Sauté Pan (buy it: $260, was $325; Williams Sonoma). Available in the matte navy, this pan is deep enough for baking casseroles and slow-cooking a skillet dinner, but it's also shallow enough for searing and sautéing. Plus, Le Creuset's signature enamel-coated cast iron is easy to clean and richly colored—talk about a win-win-win.
Buy it: Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 4.25-Quart Deep Sauté Pan, $260, was $325; Williams Sonoma
If your saucepan needs an upgrade, you won't find a better choice than this Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Saucepan (buy it: $170, was $235; Williams Sonoma). Perfect for whipping up sauces for a crowd or soups and pasta for one or two, this pot is built to last and is even dishwasher safe.
The Signature Braiser (buy it: $200, was $250; Williams Sonoma), available in the French Grey, is a perfect purchase for those who love to serve dinner right at the table—the 2.25-quart dish is oven safe up to 500°F, and it's small enough to be right at home in the center of the table. Plus, the braiser comes with a tight lid, so you can rest assured that your braised meats and veggies will come out of the oven juicy and tender.
There are also deals on two sizes of the Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Baking Dish in navy (buy it: $40 or $64, Williams Sonoma). The dishes' enamel glaze makes for easy cleanup, and all of Le Creuset's stoneware products are safe in just about any environment, from the fridge and freezer to the oven and microwave.
And if you're looking for a great gift for the person who has everything, this set of simple but striking matte grey mugs (buy it: $60, was $65; Williams Sonoma) might just be the way to go. The 14-ounce mugs are even safe to use in the microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher, so they're ready for anything.
Whether you decide to invest in bakeware or cookware for your own kitchen or pick up a holiday gift that your friends or family will love, these deals are absolutely worth checking out.