Le Creuset Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Color and It's Perfect for Fall
Le Creuset is known for their high-quality, long-lasting products. While there's no question that their products perform well, it's also their gorgeous color options that make the brand stand out. Now, Le Creuset is adding another shade to their lineup with the release of the Chambray collection.
According to Le Creuset, Chambray, which is a light blue, is inspired by the color of classic blue jeans. The color is designed to serve as a transition from summer to fall, which is perfect timing as the weather gets chillier. Chambray is meant to complement a wide range of neutrals, and I can totally envision this gorgeous blue blending into my kitchen.
The Chambray collection is available in Le Creuset's signature items, including the 9-inch cast-iron skillet. This cast-iron skillet, which we ranked as the top overall in our guide to the best cast-iron skillets, is perfect for comforting fall recipes like Apple Dutch Baby Pancake and Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables. Or if you're looking to make a cozy soup, the Round Dutch Oven is great for simmering.
Shop more items from the new Chambray collection, and treat yourself to a gorgeous, functional piece of cookware that will last a lifetime. (Want to get a jump on holiday shopping? Check out these 10 deals from Le Creuset that would make perfect holiday gifts).