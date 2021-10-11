This Shark Vacuum Will Make Cleaning Effortless—and It's 27% Off Right Now

First, this stick vacuum is super lightweight, so lugging it up and down the stairs won't be a hassle anymore. Plus, the vacuum is slim, which will make it easy to store when I'm done cleaning. In addition to its sleek design, the stick vacuum can convert into a handheld vacuum and features three attachments: a crevice tool, an upholstery tool and a dusting brush. With all of these different elements, I'll be able to clean any room with ease.