This Shark Vacuum Will Make Cleaning Effortless—and It's 27% Off Right Now
I was recently in the middle of cleaning my living room when my vacuum stopped running. The motor gave out, and I was left with a half-cleaned room and a vacuum that was beyond repair. While a broken appliance isn't ideal, it gave me an excuse to buy a new one—and luckily, my timing couldn't be better thanks to Target's Deal Days.
Target's Deal Days, which run from October 10 through October 12, feature tons of deals on electronics, kitchen appliances and more. While I've already added this 11-in-1 Instant Pot to my cart, I'm not hitting checkout until I add this vacuum from Shark. Not only is this stick vacuum 27% off, which is a savings of $70, but it's also going to solve some of the major issues that my old vacuum had.
First, this stick vacuum is super lightweight, so lugging it up and down the stairs won't be a hassle anymore. Plus, the vacuum is slim, which will make it easy to store when I'm done cleaning. In addition to its sleek design, the stick vacuum can convert into a handheld vacuum and features three attachments: a crevice tool, an upholstery tool and a dusting brush. With all of these different elements, I'll be able to clean any room with ease.
In addition, the vacuum is designed to pick up pet hair and features a self-cleaning brush roll, so nothing gets tangled while you're vacuuming. And when you're done cleaning, instead of dealing with a bag, you just need to empty a removable dust cup.
I'll be buying the Shark UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll before Target's Deal Days end. And while I'm shopping, I won't be surprised if other on-sale items like this two-slice toaster or floor lamp end up in my cart (because who goes to Target and only buys the item they came for?).