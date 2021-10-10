This 11-in-1 Appliance Will Change the Way You Cook—and It's 40% Off Right Now
It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, I'm not talking about the holiday season or March Madness (my favorite time of the year), but Target's Deal Days. Starting October 10 through October 12, Target will have dozens of discounts on items, from wireless headphones to coffee makers and more. And one item that you'll definitely want to snap up is the Instant Pot 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker.
Instead of cluttering your counter with multiple single-function appliances, get this Instant Pot, which is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, air fryer, roaster, mini oven, broiler and dehydrator all in one. As part of Target's Deal Days, the Instant Pot will be 40% off, making it just $119.99 (the non-sale price is $199.99).
In this one appliance, you can make a wide range of recipes, from Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes to Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions. The Instant Pot comes with two lids, an air-fryer lid and a pressure-cooker lid, which you swap out depending on the cooking method you want to use. In addition to the lids, the appliance also features an air-fryer basket, a tray for broiling and dehydrating and a base for the air-fryer basket.
With a capacity of eight quarts, there's plenty of space in the Instant Pot to feed your whole family. And when you're done cooking, the Instant Pot should be hand washed to remain in peak condition. Instant Pot also recommends spot cleaning the exterior of the appliance when needed.
Target's Deal Days end soon, so be sure to grab the Instant Pot 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker now, and your kitchen will get an instant upgrade.