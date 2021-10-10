This 11-in-1 Appliance Will Change the Way You Cook—and It's 40% Off Right Now

In this one appliance, you can make a wide range of recipes, from Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes to Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions. The Instant Pot comes with two lids, an air-fryer lid and a pressure-cooker lid, which you swap out depending on the cooking method you want to use. In addition to the lids, the appliance also features an air-fryer basket, a tray for broiling and dehydrating and a base for the air-fryer basket.