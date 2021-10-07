Le Creuset Just Launched a Major Sale—and These 10 Deals Would Make Perfect Holiday Gifts
Choosing holiday gifts for your friends and family can be tough. Whether you're shopping for a friend who seems to have everything or a hard-to-please family member, it can be hard to know where to start. But if you have a giftee who loves to cook, there are some presents you just can't go wrong with—and that includes just about anything from Le Creuset.
The nearly 100-year-old French manufacturer tops the list when it comes to high-quality cookware, whether it's heirloom-ready enameled cast iron, nonstick bakeware, enameled steel or even pretty stoneware. And if you've got friends who care about the look of their kitchen, you can rest assured that just about anything you buy from Le Creuset will have a stunning, colorful finish that anyone would love.
Le Creuset can be on the pricey side, so this major sale on nonstick metal bakeware, cast iron and other gorgeous kitchen accessories is not to be missed. We've rounded up 10 of the best deals you can take advantage of—and they start at less than $20.
For the baker in your life, there's plenty of bakeware on sale, and reviewers say the nonstick quality of Le Creuset's metal pans is unbelievable. This Mini Loaf Pan (buy it: $20, was $28; Le Creuset) is so easy to clean that one reviewer doesn't bother lining it with parchment paper for even the stickiest baking projects. "My keto banana bread recipe requires buttered parchment paper for the little loaves to keep them from sticking," the review reads. "Using my new non-stick LC loaf pan, I only applied a skimpy bit of butter and—voilà—they slid right out!"
To help a recent high school or college grad furnish their new kitchen, consider these sturdy nonstick sheet pans (buy it: $50, was $77; Le Creuset) that are perfect for sheet-pan dinners or late-night cookies. Or start out a young chef's cookware collection with a smaller Dutch oven that's perfect for feeding two or three. This Signature Curved Casserole (buy it: $150, was $250; Le Creuset) would work in a cinch for braising smaller cuts of meat, simmering a batch of hearty chili or baking a cozy casserole.
And if you're pretty sure your giftee has all the cookware they need, a gift like this colorful Salt and Pepper Mill Set (buy it: $65, was $80; Le Creuset) should do the trick. The mills are adjustable, so you can get just the right level of coarseness for whatever dish you make, and the set is available in four vivid colors—or a simple black and white—to match any kitchen. There's also this Demi Kettle and Mugs Set (buy it: $75, was $115; Le Creuset) for the tea lover in your life. Reviewers say this enamel-covered steel tea kettle heats up incredibly quickly, so you can enjoy a cup in no time.
There are plenty more deals to choose from—read on for more of our favorites.