Le Creuset Just Launched a Major Sale—and These 10 Deals Would Make Perfect Holiday Gifts

And if you're pretty sure your giftee has all the cookware they need, a gift like this colorful Salt and Pepper Mill Set (buy it: $65, was $80; Le Creuset) should do the trick. The mills are adjustable, so you can get just the right level of coarseness for whatever dish you make, and the set is available in four vivid colors—or a simple black and white—to match any kitchen. There's also this Demi Kettle and Mugs Set (buy it: $75, was $115; Le Creuset) for the tea lover in your life. Reviewers say this enamel-covered steel tea kettle heats up incredibly quickly, so you can enjoy a cup in no time.