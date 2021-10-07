Crate & Barrel's Halloween Decorations Are Scary Good—Here's What I'm Buying This Year

If you've been reading this column for a while, you know that I'm pretty much obsessed with Halloween. Whether I'm writing about a Hocus Pocus-themed dinner party, the best candy for your zodiac sign or my favorite fall decor items, it's safe to say that I love all of the scary, cute and weird things that Halloween has to offer. In fact, I usually start planning my Halloween themes, decorations and dinner party menu items right after Labor Day weekend (in case you were curious, this year I'm going with a classic Halloween motif).