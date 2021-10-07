Crate & Barrel's Halloween Decorations Are Scary Good—Here's What I'm Buying This Year
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
If you've been reading this column for a while, you know that I'm pretty much obsessed with Halloween. Whether I'm writing about a Hocus Pocus-themed dinner party, the best candy for your zodiac sign or my favorite fall decor items, it's safe to say that I love all of the scary, cute and weird things that Halloween has to offer. In fact, I usually start planning my Halloween themes, decorations and dinner party menu items right after Labor Day weekend (in case you were curious, this year I'm going with a classic Halloween motif).
In keeping with my theme, here are seven classic and chic Halloween decorations from Crate & Barrel I'll be decorating with this year (and many more years to come).
Best Crate & Barrel Halloween Decorations
Corn Husk Owls
These little guys are made of corn husks and feathers, and come in two sizes (the large is 10 inches tall and the small is 3.5 inches tall). I think this pair of feathered friends would be so cute perched on my fireplace mantle or bar cart.
PATCH NYC Creepy Crawly Salad Plates, Set of 4
This set of four Halloween-themed salad plates will add major pizzazz to your Halloween table. Each one of the plates has a different background and design (there's a bat, cat, pair of ravens and skull), but the coordinating colors keep everything cohesive. And at less than $25 for four plates, they're pretty reasonably priced. I plan on putting these on top of my normal white dinner plates to add some visual interest at my Halloween dinner party.
PATCH NYC Owl Table Runner
This patterned black and white owl table runner is so fun for Halloween, but it's still neutral enough that it doesn't feel chintzy. I think it would be fun to pair this with the plates above (and, okay, maybe also these matching cloth napkins) for a little pattern play. Add some black candles and a tasty Halloween menu, and you're all set!
Bats 14-Oz. Double Old-Fashioned Glass
These hand-blown, bat-studded glasses are perfect for a chic Halloween dinner party or cocktails with your ghoul-friends (sorry, I couldn't resist). These 14-ounce glasses are dishwasher-safe and ideal for serving up scary-good cocktails like our Witches' Brew Skinny Margaritas or Berry Sangria.
Small Pumpkin Lantern
This small pumpkin lantern will add some festive flair to your porch or dinner table. Add a large candle inside for cute jack-o'-lantern vibes (bonus: unlike the real thing, you won't have to deal with the requisite pumpkin guts cleanup).
Slate Cheese Boards
Though these aren't technically Halloween-themed cheese boards, the black slate gives them a creepy-cool vibe that I love. They come in three shapes and sizes, so you can pick the one that suits your needs. Plus, I love that you can write creepy messages (or just the name of your appetizers) on them with chalk.
Cauldron Bowls
These stoneware cauldron bowls come in two sizes (the individual cauldron is 5.5 inches wide and the large serving cauldron is 9.25 inches wide). These aren't just cute for handing out candy—they're also dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe up to 350℉. I think these would be perfect for serving hot soup or chilling bottles of Champagne on ice.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.
