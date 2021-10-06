One of Le Creuset's Largest Dutch Ovens Is $140 Off Right Now—and Reviewers Say It's "Perfect for Fall Dishes"

The Dutch oven is pretty convenient to use regularly, as reviewers say it cleans up easily. And while Le Creuset recommends you wash your cookware by hand, the pot is dishwasher safe. "Most often we use the Dutch oven to cook chuck roasts," one review explains. "We just finished two roasts totaling six pounds in about five hours. Both roasts came out moist and tender. This pot is very well made and cleans up remarkably easily for a pot that has been cooking in the oven for a very long time."