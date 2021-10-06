One of Le Creuset's Largest Dutch Ovens Is $140 Off Right Now—and Reviewers Say It's "Perfect for Fall Dishes"
When fall finally arrives and there's a chill in the air, we just want to settle in with our favorite comfort foods. From slow-simmered soups to tender braised pork, we love to add our favorite cozy recipes into the fall dinner mix. And when it comes to making those flavorful, warming dishes, there's one piece of equipment that you can't go wrong with: A sturdy enameled cast-iron Dutch oven.
We're obsessed with Le Creuset's assortment of round and oval Dutch ovens. Not only do they come in gorgeous colors that would look stunning on any stovetop, but they're literally guaranteed to last a lifetime. Plus, our own EatingWell Test Kitchen tried out Le Creuset's classic Dutch oven and said it was "perfect for baking bread, making stew, cooking short ribs and so much more." Since Le Creuset can be pretty expensive, we've always got our eyes peeled for a good deal—and right now, one Dutch oven is more than 30% off.
Buy it: Le Creuset 8-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, $300 (originally $440); lecreuset.com
The Le Creuset 8-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, marked down from $440 to $300, is now available in three colors: the cherry-red Cerise, burnt orange Flame and ocean blue Azure. The large pot can hold up to seven or eight servings, so it's perfect for large families, meal prep or holiday entertaining. And while cast-iron cookware can be exceptionally heavy, Le Creuset's cast iron is actually the lightest weight per quart on the market, so you know it's sturdy but manageable.
Plus, Le Creuset's enameled cast iron retains heat evenly and is perfect for making soup, braising large cuts of meat or even baking a loaf of no-knead bread. Reviewers call out how evenly it cooks in the oven and the stovetop, making it perfect for everyday use and elaborate meals.
Reviewers also say now that they own the Dutch oven, they use it nonstop. "I've wanted an enameled oval Dutch oven for decades, but always winced at the price," one reviewer says. "By far, it's the BEST kitchen item I own and I wish I would've bought it sooner. I LOVE IT and use it every week."
The Dutch oven is pretty convenient to use regularly, as reviewers say it cleans up easily. And while Le Creuset recommends you wash your cookware by hand, the pot is dishwasher safe. "Most often we use the Dutch oven to cook chuck roasts," one review explains. "We just finished two roasts totaling six pounds in about five hours. Both roasts came out moist and tender. This pot is very well made and cleans up remarkably easily for a pot that has been cooking in the oven for a very long time."
And if you're already looking for holiday gift ideas, plenty of reviewers rave about what a perfect present this Dutch oven makes—especially if you have a food fanatic among your friends and family. "Perfect birthday gift for the cook in my family," a review reads. "My husband uses it several times a week and LOVES it! I love the color! [It] goes with my decor!"
If you're itching to add a new Dutch oven to your kitchen, the Le Creuset Oval Dutch Oven may be the perfect fit for you—just make sure to break it in with a batch of our favorite Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili.