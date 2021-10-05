This Viral TikTok Product Will Prevent Crumbs from Falling in Hard-to-Clean Places—and I'm Buying It ASAP

We all know the gap between the stove and the countertop. It's a black hole where crumbs and sauces go to live forever—or until you get a new stove! And no matter how careful I am when I cook, dropping stuff down there is inevitable. While I'd like to say I immediately clean up every time it happens, the truth is I just don't. Pulling out the stove to access the crumbs is tricky and by the time I'm done cooking, I usually forget about them. But thanks to a nifty new kitchen find, the next time I clean that area, I won't be faced with a month's worth of crumbs because I'll have these stove gap covers to save the day.