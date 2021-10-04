Reviewers Say This Enameled Cast-Iron Skillet "Will Last a Lifetime"—and It's 30% Off Right Now
When it comes to a piece of cookware that's always up to the task, it's hard to beat a cast-iron skillet. Whether you love old-fashioned southern cornbread or a smoky dinner with roasted veggies, a good skillet can get the job done—heating everything evenly and imparting the home-cooked flavor we want from a well-loved piece of cookware.
The only drawback to a sturdy cast-iron skillet is the effort it takes to wash one—which is why an enameled cast-iron skillet can be so appealing. Enameled cast-iron doesn't have to be reseasoned, since the cookware already has a protective coating, and you can even wash it with good, old-fashioned soap and water. The EatingWell Test Kitchen loves the Staub 10-Inch Cast-Iron Fry Pan (buy it: $180, Zwilling), and they even named it the best enameled cast-iron skillet on the market.
Like all of our favorite enameled cast-iron cookware, the Staub skillet comes in a range of vibrant colors that will complement any kitchen, and it's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. And while we love the 10-inch version, the slightly larger 11-inch skillet is now on sale for even less than the smaller model. The Staub 11-Inch Traditional Skillet (buy it: $150, Food52) is a kitchen workhorse that would work for projects big and small, from roasting a whole chicken to whipping up a skillet dinner for two.
Buy it: Staub 11-Inch Traditional Skillet, $150; food52.com
Plenty of reviewers love their pan, which has high, straight sides that make it perfect for sautéing, baking and just about anything else you can come up with. "[The pan] has nice deep edges to cut down on splatters," a reviewer writes. "Works beautifully on [the] stovetop and in the oven. Yes, it is heavy, and it can be tempting to just pull out a light nonstick for something quick, but if you're doing steaks or cornbread this skillet cannot be beat."
Plus, like Staub's other heirloom-worthy pieces, customers love the long-lasting quality of the skillet. "I couldn't be more pleased with my new Staub skillet," one review reads. "It will be a family heirloom hopefully for many generations to come! Now that's a sign of an excellent product!"
This sturdy skillet would be the perfect piece of cookware for some of our favorite one-dish dinners, like our Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale and Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole, and it's gorgeous enough to stay out on the stovetop all the time. "Doubt this pan will ever see the insides of the cupboard," one reviewer writes. "Cooks evenly—even on low heat— atop a gas stovetop. Not only is it efficient, but it is built like a tank. This stealth pan could outlive a zombie apocalypse."
That's definitely enough to convince us. (Buy it: Staub 11-Inch Traditional Skillet, $150; Food52).