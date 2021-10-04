5 Moisturizing Products to Help Your Thirsty Skin Stay Healthy All Winter Long
Whether fall's cool, moisture-starved air has left your skin parched and itchy, or you're dealing with a condition like eczema, there are three universally helpful steps to take. First up: "Avoid long, hot showers," says Marisa K. Garshick, M.D., FAAD, of MDCS Dermatology in New York City. Quick ones with warm water are much less drying.
"And moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! If I could get everyone to do this, it would help so many cases of eczema or even just those with dry, sensitive skin," adds Angela J. Lamb, M.D., director of New York City's Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice.
And last, but definitely not least: Ditch potentially irritating skin-care products. "The main ingredients to avoid are alcohol, witch hazel and tea tree oil, " says Lamb. Watch out for products with sulfates and added fragrances as well, including those in natural products. "Just because something is natural doesn't necessarily mean it's good for sensitive skin," notes Garshick. These five picks check all the boxes—and still feel like a treat to use.
5 Moisturizing Products to Buy
Eczema Honey Gentle Face and Body Lotion Stick
This moisturizer glides on mess-free and tucks into any bag. The derm-tested formula is full of not one, but five hydrating ingredients, including honey, coconut oil and mango butter, plus vitamin E, which can reduce skin irritation and even alleviate eczema symptoms.
La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Body and Face Wash
This latest product from the beloved French pharmacy brand is aimed at extra-sensitive skin (it's even safe for infants). The rock-star blend of soothers includes shea butter and niacinamide, an anti-inflammatory that research shows to be an excellent moisturizer.
Garnier Green Labs Canna-B Pore Perfecting Serum Cream
This moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid is super-lightweight and contains Cannabis sativa seed oil (that's hemp oil), which helps relieve inflammatory skin conditions. Bonus: It's made in a facility that runs on renewable energy, and is packaged entirely in recycled materials, with the exception of the pump.
Rahua Scalp Exfoliating Shampoo
Got an itchy, flaky scalp? Exfoliating shampoo may be the cure. Made with star anise and organic passion fruit, it gently sloughs off dead skin and unclogs pores. And unlike your typical dandruff shampoo, it's safe for color-treated hair. It's pricy, but you only use it once a week (wash with your usual shampoo on other days).
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
We love how refreshing this spritz is—and that it only has three ingredients. But it's also a workhorse that combats the redness and inflammation that sensitive skin is prone to, thanks to hypochlorous acid. It garnered the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.